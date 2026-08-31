Fake 'Adult’ Apps on Instagram, Facebook Used to Hijack Phones and Commit Financial Fraud

Cybercriminals are using fake adult and dating apps to trick users into installing malware that can steal data and financial fraud, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has warned.

The campaign uses ads on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, where users are lured with sexually explicit content and dating-related offers. Clicking these ads can lead users to download malicious Android applications.

The I4C's Threat Analytics Unit (TAU) has identified apps including “Night Play,” “Reloop,” “Kyss,” “Vimo,” “Rivo,” “Nexo” and “Vixa” as part of the campaign.

The advisory urged users to be cautious when clicking on such advertisements or downloading apps promoted through them.

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The fake apps can send users to suspicious websites, where they are asked to download APK files and install them manually on their Android phones.

Once installed, the apps may ask for access to SMS, contacts, photos, storage and Accessibility Services. This can allow scammers to control the phone, read OTPs, access personal information and carry out unauthorised transactions. Some apps may also install a hidden VPN, allowing attackers to route internet traffic through their own servers and potentially misuse the victim's connection.

I4C has advised users not to download APK files from social media ads or unfamiliar websites. Apps should be downloaded only from trusted app stores, with Google Play Protect kept switched on. Users should also check the permissions an app requests, particularly access to Accessibility Services.

If a phone is already infected, users should restart it in Safe Mode and remove the suspicious app. If that does not work, they should first disable its Accessibility and Device Administrator permissions and then uninstall it. A factory reset may be necessary if the malware cannot be removed.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of cyber fraud should report it immediately by calling 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

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