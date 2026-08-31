Zomato Bans Analogue Dairy Products On Platform Amid FDA Crackdown

Eternal Ltd. owned food delivery Zomato has banned food items containing analogue dairy products from appearing as options in the backdrop of a state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra, which led to the license suspension of many popular eateries.

"Zomato, India's food ordering and delivery platform, announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes by restaurants listed on its platform, reserving the right to remove any listing found in violation. With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing analogue dairy have been delisted from the platform," the company said in a press release.

Zomato has also issued a warning and directions to restaurant partners, asking them to switch to natural dairy products and remove items containing analogue dairy products from the menu, in case an immediate transition is not feasible.

ALSO READ: 165 Licences Suspended, 750 Notices Issued: Tukaram Mundhe Says Hotel Industry's Criticism Lacks Facts

"Restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform," the company warned in an official notification. The press release added that the policy builds on Zomato's broader focus on healthier food choices and greater transparency for customers, consistent with applicable regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the ban, CEO Aditya Mangla said "At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners. This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it."

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe's Food Safety Guide: What To Look For Before Ordering Food?

Tukaram Mundhe: Real-Life Singham?

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has made headines after headlines for leading swift, consistent, and unprecedented crackdowns on poor hygiene and unsafe food across the financial capital.

The raids have led to the license suspension of many famous food outlets including those of Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Rustom's Ice cream.

Mundhe has also targeted cricket clubs, hotels and well-known restaurants in over 3,000 raids since he took over as Maharashtra's food safety chief in May and also suspended the license of Bombay High Court canteen.

The public has not only commended his raids, but dubbed him as a 'real-life Singham' or Nayak for carrying out thorough inspections.

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