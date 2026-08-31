CEO Jagdishan To Exit, But HDFC Bank Stock Rises: Analysts Explain Reasons Behind Rally

HDFC Bank's stock has defied fears surrounding the second big exit in the same year after Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision to step down from his post and not seek re-appointment.

The shares opened 0.4% higher and continued to trade in the green, indicating a positive sentiment around the company despite many analysts fearing a near-term weakness.

The counterintuitive reaction made sense to Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, who underlined the real worries that the market had for the bank.

"Jagdishan's tenure carried an unresolved personal legal overhang, with an FIR he had been contesting in court, and that ambiguity sat on the stock alongside a seven-session slide after a Q1 print where NII grew just 7% and the margin stayed flat at 3.26%," Dasani noted.

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On the other hand, a definitive exit date of October 26, with the board fast-tracking succession to complete the process well within time, converts an open-ended question into a scheduled event, according to the market expert.

With the extension overhang for Jagdishan now gone, investors may be betting on a certainty that a new face will drive forward change, according to Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

"The uncertainty of existing CEO's extension is gone, traders are betting on the new CEO driving profits further and bringing changes," he told NDTV Profit, adding that the stock valuation has become attractive for investors.

The lingering reason behind the stock's strength is beyond management changes. The bank's franchise is institutional rather than personality-driven, as per Dasani, who pointed out that it has the largest deposit base and branch network in Indian private banking, "none of which changes with a leadership handover."

Abizer Diwanji, founder of Neostrat Advisors called the issue a Business model one rather than a personality one, adding that the board is indicating that it prefers the company over an individual.

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However, even as shares react positively the successor's identity will matter enormously according to Dasani, who added that an internal appointment signals continuity while an external hire signals a strategic reset.

"Any delay past the October timeline would reintroduce exactly the uncertainty this announcement removed," the market expert warned.

As of 11:10 a.m. HDFC Bank's stock traded 0.72% higher after paring some of the initial gains at Rs 725.20.

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