iPhone 18 Pro Max: Five Upgrades That Could Make iPhone 17 Pro Max Users Switch

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9, with reports pointing to five key upgrades over the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A new A20 Pro chip, larger battery and possible camera changes could make the next Pro Max more than a routine upgrade for some users.

Apple has confirmed its September 9 event but has not officially announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max or revealed its specifications. The reported changes therefore remain unconfirmed until the company makes its announcement.

A20 Pro Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip.

Tom's Guide reported that Apple could manufacture the chip using a 2nm process. This could improve performance and power efficiency compared with the A19 Pro chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The exact performance difference will only be known after Apple officially announces the new phone.

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Bigger Battery

Battery capacity could also increase with the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Tom's Guide reported that the phone could have a battery capacity of around 5,567mAh. Apple has not confirmed the figure.

If accurate, the capacity would be higher than that of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Combined with the expected efficiency gains from the A20 Pro chip, the larger battery could allow the iPhone 18 Pro Max to run for longer between charges.

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Camera Changes

A possible variable aperture camera could be another major change on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Tom's Guide reported that the main camera could allow users to control how much light enters the lens. That could provide greater flexibility when taking photographs in different lighting conditions.

The feature, however, remains unconfirmed.

The phone could also get a smaller Dynamic Island. MacRumors reported that Apple may reduce its size by changing components used for Face ID.

The change could provide slightly more uninterrupted screen space, although the display is expected to remain around 6.9 inches.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to use Apple's C2 modem. According to Tom's Guide, the modem could improve connectivity while using power more efficiently.

Apple has been developing its own modem technology, and the C2 would be another step in that effort. Its exact capabilities will become clear only after the official announcement.

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Upgrade Decision

The reported changes indicate that Apple could focus on internal hardware improvements rather than introduce a completely different design.

MacRumors reported that the overall design is expected to remain relatively similar, with the smaller Dynamic Island and camera changes potentially providing some of the more noticeable differences.

For users with older iPhones, the combination of a new chip, possible battery gains and camera improvements could make the iPhone 18 Pro Max worth considering.

For existing iPhone 17 Pro Max owners, however, the decision could depend on how much value they place on the reported improvements. The final specifications will only be known when Apple officially announces the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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