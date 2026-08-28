iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra and More: Apple Products Expected Next Month

Apple has officially announced a special event for Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Pacific Time, with the company widely expected to unveil a new generation of iPhones alongside updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods, reported by Mac Rumors.

While Apple has not confirmed the products to be unveiled, six devices are currently expected to be among the key announcements.

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Apple is reportedly preparing a major lineup refresh, with several new products expected to debut. The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island and a simplified Camera Control button, along with a new Dark Cherry colour option.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to share most of these upgrades, while potentially getting a larger battery and an exclusive variable-aperture camera.

One of the biggest announcements could be the iPhone Ultra, rumoured to be Apple's first foldable iPhone. It is expected to feature a 7.7-inch internal display and a 5.3-inch external screen, along with two rear cameras and a Touch ID-enabled power button. Apple could also introduce software features tailored to the foldable's larger display through iOS 27, including side-by-side app support and iPad-like multitasking.

The Apple Watch lineup is also expected to get an upgrade, with the Apple Watch Series 12 reportedly bringing an updated S11 chip, better battery life, improved fitness tracking and a ceramic case option. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 could also get the S11 chip, along with enhanced fitness features and expanded satellite capabilities such as satellite-based Apple Maps and image messaging. Meanwhile, AirPods 5 are expected to arrive in two variants, with one standard model and another offering Active Noise Cancellation.

Other products, including a new iPad mini, iMac, 14-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Ultra, Apple TV, HomePod mini and Home Hub, are also reportedly in development. However, these devices could instead be unveiled at a separate event in October, as per Mac Rumors.

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The September event is therefore expected to be one of Apple's most significant product launches of the year, although several reported specifications and product details remain unconfirmed until the company makes its official announcements.

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