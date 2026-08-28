iPhone 18 Pro Launch: When Will Pre-Orders Begin As Apple Confirms September Event?

Apple has confirmed that it will hold a special event on September 9, where the company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple has not officially named the products that will be launched, but Reuters and other reports expect the new Pro models to be among the announcements.

iPhone 18 Pro Price

Apple has not confirmed the price of the iPhone 18 Pro series. However, recent reports suggest the new Pro models could become more expensive than their predecessors, partly because of rising component costs. Some reports have pointed to a starting price of around $1,199 for the iPhone 18 Pro, though the final pricing will only be known after Apple's announcement.

Colours And Specifications

As for colours, leaked information has pointed to shades such as Dark Cherry, Light Blue and Silver or Silver-Gray for the upcoming Pro models. These details remain unconfirmed. The phones are also expected to bring upgrades in performance and cameras. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series could feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, while the Pro Max may get a larger battery. Camera improvements have also been rumoured, although Apple has not confirmed any specifications.

When Could iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Orders Begin?

Apple usually announces its new iPhones and opens pre-orders within a few days. If it followed its normal pattern this year, Friday, September 11, would have been the obvious date for pre-orders. However, September 11 is a particularly significant date in the US, which could make it an unlikely choice for a major product pre-order. MacRumors noted that Apple faced a similar situation in 2015, when it announced the iPhone 6s on September 9 but opened pre-orders on Saturday, September 12 instead of Friday, September 11. Based on that earlier example, September 12 is now being seen as a possible date for iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders. However, Apple has not confirmed the schedule yet.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Dates Confirmed; Apple To Hold Launch Event On Sept 9

Apple's Usual iPhone Launch Strategy Offers A Clue

Apple has generally followed a familiar September strategy: unveil new iPhones, open pre-orders shortly afterwards and begin deliveries and retail sales about a week later. Apple introduced the iPhone 16 Pro series on September 9, 2024. Pre-orders began on September 13, followed by availability on September 20. The iPhone 17 series followed a similar pattern, with Apple opening pre-orders on September 12, 2025. If Apple again follows a similar schedule, a September 12 pre-order date could be followed by sales around September 18 or September 19. These dates are still estimates and should not be treated as confirmed until Apple announces the complete availability schedule.

For now, September 9 is the only confirmed date. The event should finally reveal the iPhone 18 Pro's price, colours, specifications and, most importantly for buyers, exactly when they can place an order.

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