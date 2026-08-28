Pearl Global Shares Surge 75%, But Can Premiumisation and Capacity Expansion Justify the Next Leg of Growth?

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. has gained 75% over the past year as the clothing manufacturer expands capacity, shifts towards higher-value products and targets new opportunities from free trade agreements. The next phase of growth, however, will depend on whether the company can translate those plans into higher revenue and sustained margins.

The company has set a target of reaching Rs 6,000 crore in revenue by FY28. It plans to invest Rs 200-250 crore across its facilities in FY27 and increase annual installed capacity from 100.8 million pieces in FY26 to about 108 million pieces by October 2026, with a further increase to 125-130 million pieces by FY28.

The expansion comes as Pearl Global changes its product mix and seeks to increase production across India, Bangladesh and other overseas markets.

Growth Levers

Pearl Global's recent performance points to the benefits of that strategy. Revenue rose 24.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,528 crore in Q1FY27, while volume grew 20.9%. Average unit realisation increased 2.8% to Rs 735 per piece from Rs 715 a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 44.1% to Rs 164 crore and the margin expanded by 140 basis points to 10.7%. Net profit increased 51.4% to Rs 99 crore.

The company's strategy centres on selling more higher-value products while increasing capacity utilisation. Woven products accounted for 74% of export revenue in Q1FY27, compared with 55% in FY23, while the share of knits fell to 26%.

Pearl Global has focused on products such as premium woven outerwear, parkas, puffers and down jackets to improve its product mix and raise per-piece realisations.

The company's results suggest that the shift is beginning to contribute to earnings growth. But the strategy will require continued progress as new capacity comes on stream.

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Customer Stickiness

Pearl Global also relies on its relationships with global clothing brands. It works with more than 30 brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Zara. Clients with relationships of more than five years accounted for 78.1% of revenue in FY26.

The company provides services across design, product development, material purchasing, finishing and logistics. Its product range covers seven categories, allowing it to increase business with existing customers after establishing an initial relationship.

Management estimates that these categories account for about 70%-75% of a clothing retailer's inventory, excluding sweaters and undergarments.

New customers typically begin by sourcing two or three categories from Pearl Global. The company then seeks to add more categories as the relationship develops.

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Capacity Push

Bangladesh remains Pearl Global's largest manufacturing hub, with annual capacity of 59.7 million pieces across knitted, woven and denim products. The company is adding another 6-7 million pieces of annual capacity, with completion scheduled for September 2026.

Vietnam has annual production capacity of 7.2 million units and serves as the group's hub for technical outerwear and fashion-oriented woven products. Indonesia has capacity of 4.8 million units and focuses on higher-value woven garments.

Management said the Indonesian plants remain underutilised. The company is targeting customers that require specialised garments, including woven dresses, women's professional wear and activewear, to increase utilisation.

Guatemala offers another route to the North American market. The facility has annual capacity of 3.3 million pieces and produces polos and heavyweight and lightweight knits. The plant remains loss-making, although losses are declining, and the company aims to break even in FY27.

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India Ramp-Up

India could emerge as an important near-term growth driver.

Pearl Global's standalone India business grew 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 340 crore in Q1FY27, following a 9.6% decline in FY26, when revenue stood at Rs 1,081 crore.

The company is changing the product mix in India to improve capacity utilisation. Historically, the business was focused on seasonal and high-fashion products, which resulted in fluctuating utilisation. Pearl Global is now adding higher-volume core products to support steadier production.

Its Bihar facility is also ramping up. The first 450 machines, focused on woven fabrics, are operational. A second shed for knitted garments is scheduled to begin production by November 2026.

Once the facility is fully operational, monthly production is expected to rise from 1.2-1.3 lakh pieces to 4-5 lakh pieces over the next few quarters.

The company said its Indian infrastructure could support revenue of Rs 1,700-1,800 crore at full utilisation without requiring major greenfield capital expenditure.

FTA Opportunity

Free trade agreements could provide another source of growth.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement took effect on July 15, 2026. The UK currently contributes about 5% of Pearl Global's revenue, but management expects the business to grow two to three times over the next one to two years.

The company is also preparing for the India-EU FTA, expected to take effect in January 2027, while positioning its manufacturing network for the China+1 supply chain shift.

Pearl Global operates across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Guatemala, giving it the ability to shift orders across markets during geopolitical disruptions.

The combination of capacity additions and trade agreements could help the company capture more orders, but the benefits will depend on how quickly demand converts into production and revenue.

Valuation Test

The stock's 75% gain has also raised the stakes.

Pearl Global trades at 36 times trailing 12-month earnings, above its three-year median of 25 times. The valuation is comparable with Arvind at 33 times but below Gokaldas Exports at 57 times.

The current valuation indicates that investors are already factoring in continued earnings growth from capacity expansion, premiumisation and improved operating leverage.

That leaves execution as the key factor for the next stage. Pearl Global will need to move towards its Rs 6,000 crore FY28 revenue target while maintaining EBITDA margins in the 10%-12% range.

Any delay in bringing new capacity on stream, tariff-related pressures or slower progress in shifting towards higher-value products could limit operating leverage and earnings growth.

After a 75% rally, Pearl Global's next phase may therefore depend less on announcing new growth plans and more on delivering the revenue, utilisation and margin gains those plans are expected to generate.

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