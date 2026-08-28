Bhavish Aggarwal Unveils OLA's S1Z E-Scooter: Price, Booking, Range, Colours And Other Features

Ola Electric has unveiled its new S1Z electric scooter range, with prices starting at Rs 79,999. The scooter is among the company's first mass-market models to use its indigenously developed Bharat Cell LFP battery technology.

The S1Z will be available in two variants, offering different battery capacities and claimed ranges. Customers can reserve the scooter for Rs 999 through Ola Electric's official website.

The S1Z 3.1kWh variant is priced at an introductory Rs 79,999, while the 5.1kWh version costs Rs 99,999. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Reservations are open for Rs 999, according to Ola Electric's official product page. The final on-road price will vary depending on the state, registration and other applicable charges.

Up To 301km Claimed Range

The 3.1kWh version offers a claimed IDC range of up to 179km, while the 5.1kWh model is rated for up to 301km. Both variants have a claimed top speed of 70kmph and use a 4kW peak-power motor.

The actual range may vary based on factors such as riding conditions, speed and terrain.

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What Is Special About The New Battery?

The S1Z uses Ola Electric's LFP battery cells, which the company says are developed and manufactured in India. According to its regulatory filing, the S1Z is the first mass-market scooter range to use its indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology.

In simple terms, Ola is bringing its in-house battery technology to a more affordable segment. The company says developing the cells itself could help lower battery costs, which are a major part of an electric vehicle's overall cost.

Colours And Features

The S1Z will be offered in White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green, according to Ola Electric's stock exchange filing. Both variants get 12-inch wheels.

Features include GPS tracking, cruise control, regenerative braking, reverse mode, over-the-air software updates and ride information through the Ola Electric app. The scooter also gets an Easy Park feature to help riders manoeuvre it in tight spaces.

When Will Deliveries Begin?

Customers will have to wait for deliveries. Ola Electric says deliveries of the 3.1kWh S1Z will begin in December 2026, while the 5.1kWh variant is scheduled to reach customers from March 2027.

With the S1Z, Ola Electric is targeting buyers looking for a more affordable electric scooter, while offering a choice between a smaller battery and a higher-range version.

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