Ola Electric Share Price Jumps 6% After Launch Of New S1Z E-Scooter Range

Ola Electric Share Price Today: Ola Electric Mobility shares jumped as much as 5.57% to hit an intraday high of Rs 39.75 on Friday after the electric two-wheeler maker launched its new S1Z scooter range, featuring its indigenously developed Bharat Cell LFP technology.

At 12:50 pm, Ola Electric shares were trading 4.97% higher at Rs 39.52, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.2% at around 77,087.

Ola Electric S1Z Launch

Ola Electric said the S1Z is the first scooter range in India to bring its indigenously developed Bharat Cell LFP technology to the mass market. The scooter uses the company's 46-series LFP cell platform, developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory.

The S1Z will be available in two battery variants — 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh — priced at an introductory Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively, ex-showroom.

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According to Ola Electric, the two variants offer a claimed IDC range of up to 179 km and 301 km, respectively.

Why Ola Electric S1Z Matters

Ola Electric said bringing its in-house LFP battery technology to its most accessible scooter range is aimed at reducing battery costs, which represent the single largest cost component of an electric vehicle.

The company said its vertically integrated EV ecosystem will allow it to bring next-generation battery technology to mass-market price points while offering LFP chemistry, which it says provides improved safety and longer life.

"The true measure of innovation of our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology is how quickly it reaches everyday Indians. The S1Z delivers on that promise," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric.

Ola S1Z Features

The S1Z will run on MoveOS 5 and come with features including cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse mode, GPS, over-the-air software updates and geo, time and mode fencing.

It will also offer ride statistics and energy insights through the Ola Electric app, along with the company's 'Easy Park' feature for manoeuvring in tight parking spaces.

The scooter will be available in four colours — White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green — and will ride on 12-inch wheels across variants.

Ola S1Z Deliveries

Deliveries of the 3.1 kWh version are scheduled to begin in December 2026, while deliveries of the 5.1 kWh variant will start in March 2027.

The S1Z will also mark Ola Electric's next phase of retail expansion, with the company planning to ramp up sales through its first dealer-operated stores in addition to its existing company-owned retail network.

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