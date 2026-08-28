Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G: Price, Battery, Features, Colours And Other Details

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G in select global markets, introducing a new top-end model in its Redmi Note 17 series. The smartphone biggest highlight is its massive 10,000mAh battery,along with 100W fast charging, a large AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel main camera. The phone has been launched in Japan at JPY 79,980, which is roughly Rs 47,900, for the 8Gb RAM and 256GB storage version. The 8GB + 512GB variant is priced at JPY 99,980, or around Rs 59,900. However, these are Japanese prices, and Xiaomi has not yet announced the phone's price or availability in India.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Colours

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is available in Cloudbrush, Purple and Black colour options in the market where it has been launched, according to Gadgets 360. Colour names and availability could differ if the phone arrives in India.

Huge Battery

The biggest talking point is the phone's 10,000mAh battery. It also supports 100W wired fast charging and can be used to charge other compatible devices through its reverse charging feature, according to Gadgets 360. The large battery could make the phone appealing to users who want to spend less time searching for a charger, although actual battery life will depend on how the phone is used.

Large Display And Everyday Performance

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should offer smoother scrolling and animations. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage in the versions reported so far. The phone runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

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Camera And Other Features

For photography, the phone has a 50-megapixel main rear camera with optical image stabilisation, which is designed to help reduce blur caused by hand movement. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, while the front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is rated for protection against dust and water.

Reports suggest that the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could arrive in India in September, but Xiaomi has not officially confirmed an India launch date or pricing yet. Until then, the Japanese prices should only be viewed as an indication of its overseas pricing and not the expected cost in India.

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