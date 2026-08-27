Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Will iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Prices Drop After September Event?

Apple will hold its next major product launch event on September 9, the company has confirmed. The event is widely expected to see the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, although Apple has not yet officially named the products it plans to unveil.

Reuters also reported that the event is expected to introduce Apple's newest iPhone models and potentially its first foldable iPhone. But for buyers considering older Pro models, the bigger question is whether the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro will become cheaper after the new phones arrive.

What Usually Happens To Older Pro iPhones?

The iPhone 17 Pro is currently available through Apple's official India store. However, Apple has previously removed older Pro models from its official lineup after introducing their successors. If the company follows a similar approach after the iPhone 18 Pro launch, the iPhone 17 Pro could eventually disappear from Apple's official store, however, that does not mean the phones will disappear from the market immediately. Retailers and e-commerce platforms can continue selling existing stock and may offer discounts to clear inventory. Some reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro models may be discontinued from Apple's official lineup after their successors arrive.

iPhone 16 Pro Is Already Off Apple's India Store

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were launched in India at starting prices of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively, according to Apple's 2024 announcement. However, neither model currently appears in Apple's official India iPhone lineup. This shows how Apple's strategy works: older Pro models are generally removed rather than permanently retained at reduced official prices. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could become cheaper through retailer discounts, but buyers should not necessarily expect Apple itself to announce a price cut.

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What About The iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900, according to Apple's official website. If Apple follows its usual pattern, these models could be removed from its official store after the September event. At that point, prices at retailers could fall, especially during festive and clearance sales. However, the size of any discount will depend on remaining inventory and retailer offers.

Should Buyers Wait?

If you are planning to buy an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro, waiting until after Apple's September 9 event could make sense. The launch may bring better discounts from retailers, even if Apple does not officially reduce the prices. At the same time, buyers should keep in mind that older Pro models could become harder to find once stocks begin to run out. The best deals may therefore depend on timing, availability and retailer-specific offers rather than an official Apple price cut.

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