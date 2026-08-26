Nokia 300 Charge Phone: Price, Features, Specifications, Colours And Other Details

HMD, the company that sells Nokia-branded mobile phones under a licensing agreement, has introduced the Nokia 300 Charge, a feature phone that focuses heavily on battery life and can also be used to charge other devices. The phone packs a 3,700mAh removable battery and supports reverse charging, a feature not commonly found on traditional feature phones. According to HMD's official product page, the Nokia 300 Charge can deliver up to 37 hours of talk time and more than 40 days of standby time.

Nokia 300 Charge Price And Availability

The Nokia 300 Charge has been announced in the Philippines, where it is priced at PHP 2,190, or roughly Rs 3,400. Gadgets 360 reported that the phone is currently available in Black, Green and Sandstone colour options. HMD has not announced the phone's price or availability in India yet. Gadgets Now also reported that any expected India pricing being listed by third-party websites should be treated as unofficial until HMD confirms a launch in the country.

Battery Can Also Charge Other Devices

The biggest feature of the Nokia 300 Charge is its 3,700mAh removable battery. HMD says it is the largest battery the company has used in a Nokia feature phone. The phone supports 10W reverse charging and has a dedicated button that activates its power-sharing mode. According to HMD, users can use the phone to charge compatible devices and accessories through its USB Type-C port.

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Nokia 300 Charge Features And Specifications

HMD's specifications list a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a physical keypad and a basic rear camera. The phone is powered by the Unisoc SC6531E processor and comes with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage, with microSD card support of up to 32GB. Other features include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a high-power torch. HMD claims the torch is up to four times brighter than the one on the Nokia 105 (2023).

Nokia 300 Charge Colours

According to HMD's official listings and launch-day reporting by Gadgets 360, the Nokia 300 Charge is available in Black, Green and Sandstone colour options. Availability may vary by market.

For now, HMD has not confirmed when the Nokia 300 Charge will arrive in India. Details regarding its India price and availability are expected to be announced separately if and when the company brings the feature phone to the country.

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Photo Credit: GSMArena.com

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