Nepal Flash Floods Cause Widespread Destruction, Damage Roads And Power Projects

A massive flash flood in Nepal's Himalayan region bordering Tibet has washed away villages, homes and bridges while damaging roads and power projects, authorities said on Wednesday, warning of the risk of casualties. The areas of Syabru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, home to about 50,000 people, were severely affected, officials said, as they urged residents living along the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground.

"We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away," district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters, adding that no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses were available.

"There could be heavy casualties or loss of property," he said, "but I cannot say for sure now."

The cause of the inundation was not immediately clear, though a deadly flash flood on the same river last year was later traced to the draining of a glacier lake.

Nepal's water resources ministry said hydroelectric projects were among the infrastructure damaged, along with roads and bridges, disrupting electricity supply in the area.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams, along with police and the military, had been dispatched to assist in the response. "Instructions have been given to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said, adding that those along the river had been advised to "exercise extra caution and remain alert."

Nepal News reported that the Army deployed rescue and disaster management teams to areas affected between Timure and Syabrubesi in Rasuwa and Trishuli and its surrounding areas, with two Army helicopters landing at Trishuli Bazar for search and rescue operations and an emergency medical team sent to Trishuli District Hospital.

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In neighbouring Nuwakot district, around 60 houses near Trishuli Bazar were reportedly swept away, with the Devighat area also affected.

Chief District Officer Shambhu Prasad Regmi said no human casualties had been reported so far, as residents near the Trishuli river had relocated after receiving prior warning.

The flood also swept away two concrete bridges over the Trishuli river, along with three blocks and a substation of a 25-megawatt solar power plant, while the Trishuli and Devighat hydropower projects sustained damage, according to the report.

Residents in nearby areas are urged to move to higher ground and stay safe.

Last year's flood on the Bhote Koshi killed nine people, left 24 missing, and destroyed a "Friendship Bridge" linking Nepal and China, disrupting trade for months.

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