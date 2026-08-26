Cockroach in Sambar Complaint: Health Department Raids Mangaluru Hotel, Issues Notice

A Mangaluru hotel was issued a notice on Wednesday after the health department conducted a surprise inspection following a customer complaint that a cockroach was allegedly found in sambar.

The District Food Safety Designated Officer conducted the inspection at Vrindavan Hotel in Mangaluru's Thokottu. During the inspection, officials examined the hotel's kitchen and found that proper hygiene standards were not being maintained.

Officials found that the hotel did not have a separate storage room for food items, while ingredients were reportedly piled up haphazardly across the kitchen.

Officials said a notice would be issued to the hotel owner for failing to maintain hygiene standards. A case would also be filed before the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Court, the report further stated.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Mumbai's Ayub's Among Latest Eateries To Lose Food Licence In Maharashtra

The incident comes amid increased action by food safety authorities against restaurants over hygiene and food safety violations.

Earlier on August 25, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licence of Ayub's, a popular eatery in Mumbai's Fort area, following an inspection that found multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

On August 24, the regulator inspected 37 hotels, restaurants and dhabas across Maharashtra. It issued 31 improvement notices and suspended four food licences as part of its crackdown on violations.

Meanwhile in Nagpur, the licences of Burhampur Jalebi Center and Step In Restaurant were also suspended over food safety and hygiene violations. The licence of Sankalp Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha in Kurla was suspended with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: FDA Crackdown: Why Was Mumbai's Ayub's Licence Suspended? Here's What We Know

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