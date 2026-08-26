FDA Crackdown: Why Was Mumbai’s Ayub’s Licence Suspended? Here’s What We Know

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of Ayub's, a popular eatery in Mumbai's Fort area, after an inspection uncovered multiple food safety and hygiene violations at the establishment.

Here's what we know about the action so far.

Why Was The Licence Suspended?

The FDA suspended Ayub's licence with effect from August 23, a day after inspectors visited the restaurant on August 22 under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Officials found serious gaps in the eatery's food safety controls, including inadequate temperature-control facilities, eggs and other high-risk food stored at room temperature instead of prescribed conditions, and a failure to keep raw and cooked food items properly segregated.

What Else Did Inspectors Find?

Beyond storage lapses, the FDA flagged unhygienic conditions in food-handling areas, including open and poorly maintained drains, stagnant water and the presence of houseflies. Inspectors also noted shortcomings in pest control and in facilities meant to maintain personal hygiene among kitchen staff.

The restaurant was additionally found lacking food testing practices and the record-keeping systems needed for traceability.

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The FDA said the combination of violations pointed to systemic weaknesses in Ayub's food safety systems, warning that such conditions raise the risk of microbial and cross-contamination reaching consumers.

It specifically flagged the improper storage of eggs and perishables, noting that failure to maintain correct temperatures allows microorganisms to multiply.

Part Of A Larger Crackdown

The action against Ayub's came during a broader enforcement drive, under which the FDA inspected 37 hotels, restaurants and dhabas across Maharashtra on August 24 alone, issuing 31 improvement notices and suspending four licences in total.

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In Nagpur, the licences of Burhampur Jalebi Center and Step In Restaurant were suspended over similar violations, while a food processing unit's licence in Kurla was revoked with immediate effect.

The drive also extended to seizures: the FDA confiscated over 4,300 kg of food products in Pune, nearly 400 kg of suspected adulterated soybean oil in Jalgaon, and close to 56,000 kg of roasted arecanut worth Rs 2.24 crore in Nagpur.

Across Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, the total value of stock seized during the crackdown stood at Rs 2.25 crore.

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