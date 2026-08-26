Varun Beverages Begins First Step To Enter Alcoholic Beverages. But Why Is The Stock Falling?

Shares of Varun Beverages fell nearly 3% to Rs 425.25 on Tuesday after the Pepsi bottler took its first formal step towards entering the alcoholic beverages business. The stock reaction appears to reflect questions over the investment, execution and returns from the new venture, even as Morgan Stanley retained its overweight rating on the company.

Varun Beverages' board approved the incorporation of KIVA Spirits and Company Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary that will undertake the company's diversification into ready-to-drink, alcoholic beverages and allied products, subject to regulatory approvals. The company has also appointed Prathmesh Mishra, a former Diageo executive, as CEO and managing director of the proposed subsidiary.

The announcement is significant because it marks VBL's first formal move into alcoholic beverages, extending the company's business beyond its existing portfolio of non-alcoholic drinks.

Morgan Stanley, however, did not see the announcement as a negative development. The brokerage maintained its overweight rating and target price of Rs 557, saying the move was a continuation of management's earlier commentary on opportunities in ready-to-drink and alcoholic beverages.

The brokerage added that it would "await clarity and details on the company's plans" in the new business.

That lack of detail may also explain the market's cautious response.

VBL has disclosed an initial proposed authorised share capital of Rs 10 crore and paid-up equity capital of Rs 9 crore for KIVA Spirits. However, the company has not yet outlined the eventual scale of investment, products it plans to launch, the timing of its entry into the market, or the revenue and profitability potential of the business.

The initial capital structure also does not necessarily indicate the eventual cost of building the business. Investors may therefore be waiting for greater visibility on how much capital VBL plans to commit and the returns it expects from the venture.

Why VBL Is Moving Into Alcoholic Beverages

The announcement suggests VBL sees alcoholic beverages, particularly ready-to-drink products, as an adjacent growth opportunity.

The company already operates a large beverage manufacturing and distribution network. Its decision to set up a separate subsidiary, rather than merely adding another product to its existing portfolio, indicates that it is building a dedicated platform for the new category.

The appointment of Mishra adds another dimension to the strategy. He most recently served as managing director for Korea and Japan at Diageo and previously held senior commercial and operating roles at Diageo India. Before that, he spent 14 years at Pernod Ricard India.

His appointment gives the proposed business management with direct experience in the alcoholic beverages industry. VBL has said the subsidiary is being incorporated specifically to undertake its diversification into RTD, alcoholic beverages and allied products.

The move also comes as VBL continues to expand its operations and portfolio beyond its traditional markets and products. On the same day, the board approved a joint venture in Tunisia for the production and distribution of carbonated drinks, juices, water and dairy products, with VBL holding a 75% stake and Tunisia's Bevanda holding 25%.

VBL has also announced other expansion initiatives this year, including moves in Kenya and Zimbabwe and the integration of its South African businesses, according to its corporate disclosures.

Why Is the Stock Falling?

There is no indication from the brokerage commentary shared that analysts have turned negative on the stock because of the alcohol venture. Morgan Stanley retained its overweight call and Rs 557 target price.

Instead, the immediate market reaction may reflect uncertainty around four issues.

First, the financial blueprint is missing. VBL has announced the business structure and leadership, but not the scale of future investment, launch timeline or expected financial contribution.

Second, investors will want to understand the execution model. Alcoholic beverages would represent a new business category for VBL. The company has not yet disclosed whether it will build brands, manufacture products itself, enter partnerships or follow another route to market.

Third, capital allocation is likely to remain in focus. VBL is already expanding internationally and adding businesses and categories. The company's recent disclosures include initiatives in Africa and new international markets, raising the question of how it will prioritise investment across its existing and new businesses.

Fourth, investors remain sensitive to margins. VBL's shares had already come under pressure after its June-quarter results, when its EBITDA margin contracted by 76 basis points to 27.7%, partly due to the consolidation of the lower-margin Twizza business in South Africa. Revenue and profit increased, but the margin pressure triggered a sharp stock reaction at the time.

That makes the latest announcement more complicated for investors to assess. The alcohol business could create a new growth avenue over the longer term, but the market does not yet have enough information to determine the investment required or when the business could contribute meaningfully to earnings.

The decline in the stock, therefore, appears less about a negative brokerage view of VBL's move into alcoholic beverages and more about the questions that remain unanswered.

For now, VBL has announced the vehicle, the leadership and the broad business opportunity. What investors are still waiting for is the financial roadmap.

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