India's ATM Count Has Fallen For Three Straight Years, Here Is Why It Matters

India's ATM and cash recycler network has been shrinking for three years running. The total count dropped from 2,18,815 in March 2024 to 2,09,331 in March 2026, according to the July 2026 update from Indus Equity Advisors, based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. By July 2026, the number stood at 2,09,812, a slight recovery but still nearly 9,000 machines fewer than in March 2024.

The decline isn't uniform across bank types. Public sector banks have actually grown their share of the ATM network, from 61.56% to 64.18% over the period. Private banks have pulled back sharply, their share falling from 36.51% to 33.76%. Small finance banks are the only outlier, more than doubling their share, though from a small base.

ATMs in the country have seen an overall decline in the last three fiscals.

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The bigger story is in usage, not just machine count. The value of transactions through ATMs and CRMs has fallen every single period, from Rs 2.77 lakh crore in March 2024 to Rs 2.20 lakh crore in July 2026, a drop of more than 20% in just over two years.

Why it matters: this pullback in cash infrastructure is happening alongside a boom in digital payments. Online transaction volumes nearly doubled over the same window, from 20.69 crore to 33.51 crore, while debit card spending fell from Rs 3.21 lakh crore to Rs 2.57 lakh crore. Put simply, Indians are withdrawing less cash and swiping fewer cards, and leaning on UPI instead. Banks are already responding by slowing down on ATM expansion.

ALSO READ: Why India Still Runs On Cash, Even In The UPI Era

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