MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment Process, Re-Exam To Be Held

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the entire recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department following allegations of a question-paper leak in the screening examination held earlier this year, according to NDTV.

The recruitment was advertised under Advertisement No. 116/2025 on July 29, 2025. The offline screening examination was conducted on March 22, 2026, at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra. The results were declared on June 12, with 506 candidates qualifying for interviews. Of these, 488 candidates appeared for interviews conducted between July 1 and July 22, reported Maharashtra Times.

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Between July 22 and July 26, MPSC received complaints from candidates and public representatives alleging that the examination question paper or questions had been obtained by some candidates two days before the test, on March 20, and circulated through social media and electronic platforms.

Following the complaints, MPSC approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner on July 27, requesting an investigation by the Crime Branch. A preliminary inquiry reportedly found that, prima facie, one candidate had received the question set in advance and benefited from it.

In view of the findings, the commission decided to cancel the complete recruitment process rather than proceed with the existing selection. MPSC said the move was necessary to protect the confidentiality, integrity, transparency and fairness of its examination system.

A fresh screening examination will now be conducted for the Drug Inspector posts. Candidates who were eligible for the cancelled examination will not be required to submit fresh applications or pay another examination fee.

The commission has not yet announced the date of the re-examination. MPSC said the detailed schedule and other examination-related information will be published separately on its official website.

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The decision effectively nullifies the earlier selection process, including the provisional merit list, and places eligible candidates on a fresh examination footing.

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