HAL, Safran Sign Contract To Develop Aravalli Helicopter Engine

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a contract with their joint venture, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd., to design, develop, manufacture and support a new helicopter engine named Aravalli.

The engine, in the 3,500- to 4,000-shaft-horsepower class, has been selected to power HAL's planned 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter, or IMRH, and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter, or DBMRH.

The agreement moves the Aravalli engine programme into development and production, with SAFHAL handling the work on the new engine and its lifecycle support. SAFHAL is a joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS.

The contract was signed by Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, HAL's director for engineering, research and development, and Olivier Savin, director of SAFHAL Helicopter Engines and executive vice president for sales and marketing at Safran Helicopter Engines. HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K and Safran Helicopter Engines Chief Executive Officer Cedric Goubet attended the ceremony.

"The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies," Ravi K said. "The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem."

Goubet said the programme builds on the companies' existing partnership and marks Safran Helicopter Engines' first co-development effort in this class of engine.

"The Aravalli engine programme represents a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India," Goubet said, adding that the companies would combine their teams' expertise to develop propulsion systems for future Indian rotorcraft.

The partners said the programme could also have applications beyond military use, including offshore transportation, utility missions and VVIP transport. It is also expected to support the development of maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in India.

Safran Helicopter Engines has worked with HAL on earlier helicopter programmes. Its Artouste engines powered the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, while the Shakti engine family powers the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter.

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