Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Day 3: Issue Fully Subscribed; NIIs Lead With 5.58x Bids

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) enters its third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, with investors set to make their last bids for the issue. The IPO is being offered in the price band of Rs 938-988 per share, valuing the pharmaceutical ingredients maker at around Rs 6,350 crore at the upper end of the band.

The initial public offer of pharma and biotech company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. received 1.85 times subscription on the second day of the share sale on Tuesday. The IPO got bids for 2,42,73,015 shares against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors fetched 2.99 times subscription, while the retail investors portion was subscribed 2.10 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 54% subscription.

Symbiotec Pharmalab has prevously raised Rs 526 crore from anchor investors. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component amounting to Rs 1,607 crore. As a part of the OFS, promoter Satwani Holdings LLP and investors Rosewood Investments and India Business Excellence Fund III will offload shares.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on September 1.

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. IPO has been booked 2.97 times as of Day 3 at 11:50 am. The IPO is fully subscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.55 times

Non Institutional Investors: 5.58 times

Retail Individual Investors: 3.23 times

Employee Reserved: 4.26 times

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. IPO GMP

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO last GMP is Rs 345 as of August 26, 2026, 11:45 am. With the upper price band of Rs 988.00, Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 1333. The expected percentage gain per share is 34.92%, as per Investorgain.

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. Financials

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.

About The Company

The Indore-based Symbiotec is a research and development-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with capabilities across three platforms – organic chemistry, biotechnology and complex injectables. It's a global leader in corticosteroid and steroidal-hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

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