Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Taken Down Amid Outfit Row, GIVA Issues Statement

Jewellery brand GIVA has taken down its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon after it sparked a debate on social media. The brand said it withdrew the campaign from all media platforms “out of respect” and clarified that hurting anyone's sentiment was not its intention.

Why Did Raksha Bandhan Ad Face Backlash?

The ad had featured Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan in a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt, while also extending the festival's message of love and protection to pets. However, her outfit and a scene involving a rakhi being tied to a dog drew criticism from some social media users.

The controversy later gained more attention after Kangana Ranaut criticised the campaign and questioned Kriti's choice of attire, calling the ad “intentionally creepy.”

Kriti responded by defending her outfit and the campaign's message. “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear,” she wrote, adding, “Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” She also explained that her pets are family, which is why she believes the love and promise behind Raksha Bandhan can extend to them too.

Her sister Nupur Sanon came out in her support, writing, “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve.” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also backed Kriti, saying "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon On Kangana's Ad Criticism: 'Culture Is Held In The Heart'

GIVA Issues Statement

As the discussion continued online, GIVA issued a statement saying it has “the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals.” The brand said the campaign was meant to celebrate the festival with the entire family, including pets, but decided to withdraw it after the backlash.

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