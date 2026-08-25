Kriti Sanon On Kangana's Ad Criticism: 'Culture Is Held In The Heart'

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA has sparked a social media debate after actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised its styling and concept. The campaign, which gives the festival a contemporary spin, features Kriti in an Indo-Western outfit and also includes her pet dogs.

Ranaut took issue with the choice of outfit, questioning whether a bikini-style look was appropriate for a Raksha Bandhan campaign. Without naming Kriti directly, she described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy” and questioned the need to use such styling for a festival rooted in family and tradition.

Kriti has since responded to the criticism, defending the campaign without directly naming Ranaut. She said festivals are ultimately about the emotions and relationships behind them, rather than what someone chooses to wear.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Kriti Sanon Responds To The Backlash

Kriti said Raksha Bandhan represents a bond of protection and explained that she and her sister tie rakhis to each other while wishing for each other's health, happiness and long life.

She also defended the decision to include their dogs in the campaign, saying the sentiment behind the festival extends to them because they are part of the family.

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Her response also pushed back against the idea that women should dress a certain way to show respect for Indian traditions. Kriti argued that ethnic fashion has changed over time and that a woman's connection to her culture should not be judged by her clothes.

What Sparked The Debate

The GIVA campaign features Kriti in an ivory-toned Indo-Western outfit with a bralette-style blouse, cape-like layer and draped skirt. The modern styling drew mixed reactions, with some viewers questioning whether it fitted the occasion.

The pet sequence also became a talking point, with Kriti tying a rakhi to one of her dogs as part of the campaign.

At the centre of the debate, however, is a familiar question: how much should traditional festivals dictate what women wear? While Ranaut objected to the campaign's presentation, Kriti's response focused on the idea that culture and tradition are about what people hold close, rather than what they wear.

This version brings the controversy and response right up front, keeps the actual substance of the disagreement, and avoids spending half the story simply describing the advertisement.

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