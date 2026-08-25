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Aneet Padda’s Next Big Move: Actress To Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor In Brahmastra 2

Aneet Padda is reportedly in talks for a key role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra 2, while Deepika Padukone’s team has denied her involvement.

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Aneet Padda’s Next Big Move: Actress To Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor In Brahmastra 2
Aneet Padda Reportedly In Talks For A Key Role In Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra 2 With Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@aneetpadda_

The casting buzz around Brahmastra 2 has picked up again, with reports suggesting that Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda is in talks for a key role in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sequel.

According to Filmfare, discussions between Padda and the makers are underway, although no casting deal has been finalised yet. If she comes on board, she could share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, who is expected to return as Shiva.

The role being discussed is reportedly different from the characters Padda has played so far. However, details about the character have not been revealed, leaving fans to speculate about where she could fit into the Brahmastra universe.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Trailer Releases Today

Deepika Padukone's Brahmastra 2 Link Denied

The latest casting buzz comes shortly after Deepika Padukone's team denied reports that she would be part of Brahmastra 2.

Deepika's brief appearance in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva had sparked speculation that her character could have a bigger role in the sequel. Her spokesperson has now dismissed those reports, saying claims that the actress is associated with the film are untrue.

Aneet Padda's Career On The Rise

Padda has been getting plenty of attention since Saiyaara, where she starred opposite Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri's film. The film marked a major breakthrough for the actor.

She is also set to headline Shakti Shalini, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film has completed filming, with Padda reportedly playing a double role.

With Padda now reportedly in talks for Brahmastra 2 and Deepika's team ruling out her involvement, the sequel's casting continues to keep fans guessing.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: From I, Nobody, Aakali Rajyam To Anbe Diana - South Movies, Series To Watch

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