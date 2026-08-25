'Non-Veg Tea': Bombay HC Raps MCA Over Cockroaches In BKC Kitchens

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was directed by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday to conduct a fresh inspection of five eateries operating at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) premises in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to a PTI report, the food licences of the five eateries were suspended after an FDA inspection found serious food safety and hygiene violations, including cockroaches and flies in the kitchens, as well as slippery and dirty floors.

The MCA moved the High Court against the suspension of the licences, arguing that the FDA's action was drastic and arbitrary.

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The matter was heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The FDA had also found that the eateries were being operated by M/s Shirke Infrastructure, despite the licences having been issued in the MCA's name.

Senior counsel Vikram Nankani, appearing for the MCA, argued that the FDA should have first issued an improvement notice, giving the eateries an opportunity to address the deficiencies.

However, the bench noted that such a notice was not necessary when the inspection had revealed "gross violations" of hygiene standards.

According to the FDA's inspection report, the kitchens were infested with cockroaches and flies, while the floors were slippery and dirty. In such cases, the regulator could decide to suspend the licences immediately, the court said.

Nankani then told the court that, with all five eateries shut, the MCA was unable to even serve tea to cricketers who came to play at the ground.

This prompted Acting Chief Justice Ghuge to jokingly ask whether the players knew they were consuming "non-vegetarian tea".

"There are flies and cockroaches in the restaurants' kitchens. It is non-vegetarian tea. Do they know they are consuming this tea?" the Acting Chief Justice remarked in a lighter vein.

The court, however, allowed the MCA to install a tea and coffee vending machine for the players.

The bench directed the MCA to clean up the premises before Thursday, when the FDA will conduct a fresh inspection of the five eateries.

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The High Court also praised the FDA's action, saying the regulator's efforts were being appreciated across the state. At the same time, it said that once an eatery rectifies the deficiencies, the suspension order should be revoked without delay.

The court further directed the FDA to examine the agreement between the MCA and Shirke Infrastructure, the private entity operating the five eateries.

"If this contract is legally permissible, then the FDA shall apply its mind and take a pragmatic approach," the High Court said.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 29.

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