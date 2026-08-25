Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s 'Haiwaan' Trailer Releases Today

The trailer of Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller Haiwaan will be released digitally today, August 25, ahead of the film's theatrical release next month.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers also unveiled new posters on Monday that add to the mystery surrounding the two lead characters.

One shows Akshay sitting on the wet floor of a basement parking area with a sinister smile, but Saif appears in his reflection. The other switches the two, with Saif sitting at the same spot with a stick while Akshay appears in the water.

Sharing the posters on X, Akshay wrote, “Kal kahaani meri hogi. Lekin darr… tumhara.”

The trailer follows the teaser, released on August 12, and the song Mere Hero Hai Woh, and is expected to offer a closer look at the story. The Priyadarshan directorial is the Hindi remake of Mohanlal's 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.

Meet Haiwaan Cast​

The film reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan 17 years after Tashan. The two have earlier worked together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat.

In Haiwaan, Saif plays a blind man, while Akshay takes on one of his darkest roles.

Apart from the two leads, Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

Priyadarshan On His Lead Actors

Priyadarshan spoke about the contrasting roles played by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that while Saif plays a blind man, Akshay takes on a much darker character. “Akshay's character is not grey; he is a psycho in Haiwaan,” the director said.

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He also praised Saif's performance, saying, “Saif made the character his own. I didn't have to explain much.” Priyadarshan said he simply asked Saif to keep his eyes open without blinking and imagine what it would be like to not see, as he plays a blind man in the film.

Haiwaan also brings Priyadarshan and Akshay together once again after films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

Haiwaan Release Date

The Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan thriller hits theatres worldwide on September 11, 2026.

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