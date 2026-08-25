27% Up In One Month: Shanti Gold Share Price Falls Over 1% In Trade. Know Why

Shares of Shanti Gold International Ltd. fell over 1% in early trade on Tuesday, even as the stock has delivered strong returns over the past month. The benchmark Sensex was down 100 points in morning trade.

The stock came under pressure as investors are tracking the stock after the company completed the allotment of shares under its rights issue.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 270.7 apiece on NSE; however, it was down to Rs 257.76 after the market opened today, against its previous close at Rs 270.5.

According to the company's exchange filing dated August 24, Shanti Gold has allotted 46,43,471 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 215 per share on a rights basis. The issue price includes a premium of Rs 205 per share.

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Shanti Gold Rights Issue Allotment

The rights issue opened on August 14 and closed on August 21, 2026. The company had proposed to issue up to 46.43 lakh equity shares, aggregating to nearly Rs 99.83 crore.

The board approved the final allotment on August 24 after the basis of allotment was finalised in consultation with BSE, the lead manager and the registrar to the issue.

Following the allotment, Shanti Gold's paid-up equity share capital increased from Rs 72.10 crore to Rs 76.74 crore. The total number of outstanding equity shares rose from 7.21 crore to 7.67 crore.

The company said the newly allotted shares will rank pari-passu with its existing equity shares. Necessary corporate actions for crediting the shares to the respective demat accounts will be initiated in due course.

Shanti Gold Stock Returns

Despite the decline in Tuesday's session, the stock has gained sharply over the recent periods.

Shanti Gold has delivered a return of 5.97% over one week and 27.31% over one month and rallied 41.50% in 2026 itself.

The rights issue allotment increases Shanti Gold's equity base, while investors will now track the impact of the additional shares on the stock's trading performance and the company's future growth.

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