Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Day 2: GMP Signals 56.60% Listing Gain; Check Subscription Status

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP has surged to Rs 30 on Day 2, indicating a potential 56.60% listing gain, while the issue has been subscribed 11.21 times by 11 a.m.

If you are planning to bid, here is a comprehensive guide to the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status, GMP, financial performance, and key dates.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at a strong Rs 30 as of 10:30 a.m. on August 25.

With the upper price band set at Rs 53 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 83 (calculated as the issue price + current GMP). This indicates a projected premium of 56.60% over its issue price, pointing toward a potential bumper debut on the stock exchanges.

(Note: Grey market premium is highly speculative, does not represent official exchange data, and is subject to rapid change.)

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Day 2 of bidding), the public issue has been subscribed 11.21 times overall. Segment-wise subscription details show robust participation across categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.53 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 13.14 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 16.19 times

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

The Rs 135.73-crore book-built public offer comprises a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS). Here are the essential details of the public issue:

Total Issue Size: Rs 135.73 crore

Fresh Issue: 1.13 crore equity shares (worth Rs 60 crore)

Offer For Sale (OFS): 1.43 crore equity shares (worth Rs 75.73 crore)

Price Band: Rs 50 to Rs 53 per share

Lot Size: 283 shares

Minimum Retail Investment: Rs 14,999 (for 1 lot at the upper price band)

Closing Date: August 27, 2026

New Berry Capitals Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the official registrar.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Allotment and Listing Date

Allotment Date: The basis of allotment for Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is expected to be finalized on August 28, 2026.

Listing Date: The company's shares will debut on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 1, 2026.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Financial Performance

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. has demonstrated consistent financial growth. Between the financial years ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the company's revenue grew by 16%, while its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 15%.

Financial Metric FY26 (Ended March 31, 2026) FY25 (Ended March 31, 2025) YoY Growth Total Income Rs 193.44 crore Rs 166.71 crore 0.1603 EBITDA Rs 41.69 crore Rs 35.79 crore 0.1648 Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 22.59 crore Rs 19.62 crore 0.1514

Use of IPO Proceeds

The engineering firm intends to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for the following objectives:

Funding capital expenditure requirements for business expansion.

Prepayment or full repayment of certain outstanding borrowings to reduce debt.

Meeting general corporate purposes.

Hy-Tech Engineers Business

Established in December 1978, Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. is a prominent engineering enterprise specializing in high-quality hydraulic fittings. With over 40 years of industry experience, the company boasts a diverse portfolio of more than 11,000 SKUs. This includes metric, JIC, ORFS, conversion, and highly customized fittings supplied to industrial customers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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