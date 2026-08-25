Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Day 2: GMP Signals 34.41% Listing Gain; Check Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. has reached a key milestone. After opening for bidding on August 24, the Rs 1,757-crore public issue was fully subscribed on Tuesday, Day 2 of the bidding process. The issue is scheduled to close for subscription on August 27.

Backed by strong investor demand, shares of the pharmaceutical company are commanding a robust premium in the grey market.

Here is everything you need to know about the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO before placing your bid.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today

The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP (grey market premium) is holding strong at Rs 340 per share as of 10:30 a.m. on August 25.

With the upper price band fixed at Rs 988, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,328 (issue price + current GMP). This suggests that the stock is trading at a projected premium of 34.41% over its issue price, indicating a highly positive debut on the bourses.

(Note: GMP is speculative, does not represent official exchange data, and is subject to market volatility.)

ALSO READ: Hy-Tech Engineers vs Skyways Air vs Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP: Which Signals Highest Listing Gain?

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The public offer was subscribed 1.16 times overall as of 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Detailed category-wise subscription figures include:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.54 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.54 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 1.35 times

Employee Reserved Portion: 2.05 times

ALSO READ: Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Day 2: GMP Signals 56.60% Listing Gain; Check Subscription Status

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details

The Rs 1,757-crore book-built public issue is a combination of fresh equity and an offer-for-sale (OFS). Here are the key transaction details:

Total Issue Size: Rs 1,757 crore

Fresh Issue: 15 lakh shares (aggregating to Rs 150 crore)

Offer-For-Sale (OFS): 1.63 crore shares (aggregating to Rs 1,607 crore)

IPO Price Band: Rs 938 to Rs 988 per share

Lot Size: 15 shares

Minimum Retail Investment: Rs 14,820 (for 1 lot at the upper price band)

Closing Date: August 27, 2026

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the appointed registrar.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Allotment and Listing

Allotment Date: The basis of allotment for the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is expected to be finalised on August 28, 2026. Investors can verify their share allotment status online via the registrar's website once finalised.

Listing Date: Symbiotec Pharmalab shares are scheduled to list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, with the tentative listing date set for September 1, 2026.

Symbiotec Pharmalab Financials

Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. posted robust growth in both top-line and bottom-line metrics for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Total income grew by 15.38%, while profit after tax (PAT) rose by 13.54% year-on-year.

Financial Metric FY26 (Ended March 31, 2026) FY25 (Ended March 31, 2025) YoY Growth Total Income Rs 872.26 crore Rs 755.98 crore 15.38% EBITDA Rs 231.97 crore Rs 206.11 crore 12.55% Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs 109.90 crore Rs 96.79 crore 13.54%

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Proceeds

The company intends to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue segment to:

Fund the prepayment and/or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings.

Meet general corporate purposes.

Note: Since the majority of the IPO consists of an OFS (Rs 1,607 crore), the proceeds from the sale of those shares will go directly to the selling shareholders and will not benefit the company's balance sheet.

Symbiotec Pharmalab Business

Incorporated in 2002, Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. is a pharmaceutical manufacturer specialising in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), nutritional ingredients and speciality healthcare products. The company specialises in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), nutritional ingredients, and speciality healthcare products.

With more than three decades of collective industry experience, Symbiotec Pharmalab operates a highly sophisticated, backward-integrated manufacturing platform. This structural integration allows the company to seamlessly manage various production phases, catering to a diverse clientele across highly regulated international markets.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings (IPOs) are subject to high market risks. Please consult a certified financial advisor and read the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) carefully before placing your bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.