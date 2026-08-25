Hy-Tech Engineers vs Skyways Air vs Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP: Which Signals Highest Listing Gain?

Hy-Tech Engineers is currently signalling the highest potential listing gain among the three IPOs at 56.6%, ahead of Symbiotec Pharmalab at 34.41% and Skyways Air at 23.19%, according to the latest grey market trends.

Hy-Tech Engineers is also leading the trio in subscription demand, with its issue subscribed over 12 times by 11:30 a.m. on August 25.

The three IPOs span pharmaceuticals, industrial engineering and air logistics, giving investors exposure to three distinct business segments.

Skyways Air vs Symbiotec Pharmalab vs Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Compared

IPO GMP Upper Price Band Estimated Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Hy-Tech Engineers Rs 30 Rs 53 Rs 83 56.60% Symbiotec Pharmalab Rs 340 Rs 988 Rs 1,328 34.41% Skyways Air Rs 32 Rs 138 Rs 170 23.19%

All three public issues kicked off on August 24 and will conclude bidding on August 27. As the subscription window remains open, market participants are keeping a keen eye on demand metrics, overall market sentiment, and GMP movements to gauge potential debut performance.

Below is an in-depth breakdown of the current GMP and essential details for each IPO.

Skyways Air IPO GMP Today

As of 11:00 a.m. on August 25, shares of Skyways Air are fetching a grey market premium of Rs 32. Factoring in this GMP with the upper price band of Rs 138, the estimated listing price comes to Rs 170 per share. This indicates a potential listing gain of 23.19% over the IPO's upper price band.

Skyways Air IPO Latest Subscription Status

Demand for the Skyways Air IPO is steadily gaining traction, with the issue being subscribed 1.62 times as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Skyways Air IPO Details

The Rs 582.80-crore Skyways Air IPO is a book-built issue, consisting of a fresh equity sale of Rs 398.80 crore alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 184 crore.

The basis of allotment is slated to be finalised by August 28, paving the way for a likely debut on the BSE and NSE on September 1.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 131 to Rs 138 apiece. Retail investors need to bid for at least one lot of 100 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 13,800.

Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar.

Skyways Air Services specialises in global freight forwarding and comprehensive supply chain logistics.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today

In the unofficial market, the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is commanding a robust GMP of Rs 340 as of 11:00 a.m. on August 25. Adding this premium to the issue's upper cap of Rs 988 projects a debut price of Rs 1,328 per share, suggesting a solid listing gain of 34.41%.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Latest Subscription Status

As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Symbiotec Pharmalab public issue has been subscribed 1.16 times, indicating steady initial interest.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details

Valued at Rs 1,757 crore, this book-built offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an OFS of Rs 1,607 crore. Allotment status should be available by August 28, with shares expected to hit the BSE and NSE boards on September 1.

The price band ranges between Rs 938 and Rs 988 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 15 shares, which requires a minimum retail outlay of Rs 14,820 at the upper end of the band.

JM Financial Ltd. serves as the lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Symbiotec Pharmalab is a key player in the API sector, focusing heavily on steroid and hormone manufacturing for the international healthcare segment.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Today

Hy-Tech Engineers is commanding a GMP of Rs 30 as of 11:00 a.m. on August 25. When paired with the upper price band of Rs 53, the implied listing price sits at Rs 83. This projects a 56.6% premium on listing day.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO has witnessed strong demand, getting subscribed 12.19 times as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

This Rs 135.73-crore mainboard IPO is a mix of a fresh issue worth Rs 60 crore and an OFS valued at Rs 75.73 crore.

Share allocation will likely be determined on August 28, followed by a tentative listing on September 1 across both the BSE and NSE.

Bidding is open in the price range of Rs 50 to Rs 53 per share. A single application requires a minimum of 283 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,999 for retail participants.

New Berry Capitals Pvt. Ltd. is managing the book, with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. serving as the registrar.

Hy-Tech Engineers is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of industrial components, engineering machinery, and hydraulic fittings.

Symbiotec Pharmalab vs Hy-Tech Engineers vs Skyways Air IPO GMP: Which Signals The Highest Listing Gain?

Hy-Tech Engineers leads both on GMP-implied percentage gain and estimated absolute gain per retail lot, although the comparison is affected by each IPO's lot size and GMP.

Based on the latest GMP, Hy-Tech Engineers currently signals the highest potential listing gain in both percentage and absolute rupee terms. Driven by a Rs 30 GMP over its Rs 53 upper band, this implies a 56.6% listing gain. With a 283-share lot size, the GMP indicates an estimated gain of Rs 8,490 per lot (Rs 30 × 283).

Symbiotec Pharmalab is the runner-up, indicating a 34.41% GMP-implied listing premium. With a Rs 340 GMP on a Rs 988 upper price band and a 15-share lot, the GMP indicates an estimated gain of Rs 5,100 per lot.

Taking the third spot is Skyways Air. Its Rs 32 GMP against the Rs 138 upper band points to a 23.19% gain, which translates to an estimated profit of Rs 3,200 per 100-share retail lot.

Note: GMP figures are speculative and do not reflect official exchange data.

Disclaimer: Investing in IPOs carries market risks. Ensure you consult a financial advisor and review the red herring prospectus before participating.

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