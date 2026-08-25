US Offers $10,000,000 For Information On These IRGC Leaders Amid New Iran Sanctions

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme has offered bounties of up to $10 million each for information on five senior commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accusing them of directing armed attacks on American personnel and cyber operations against US critical infrastructure.

The five named individuals are Ahmad Vahidi, commander of the IRGC; Ali Abdollahi, chief of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters; Sa'id Aghajani, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force's UAV unit; Hamidreza Lashgarian, chief of the IRGC's Cyber Electronic Command; and Majid Khademi, commander of the IRGC's Intelligence Office.

Rewards for Justice, run by the department's Diplomatic Security Service, said the men command and direct elements of the IRGC that "plan, organise and execute terrorism around the world."

Tips can be submitted through a Tor-based tipline or via Signal, with informants potentially eligible for relocation alongside the cash reward.

The bounty announcement was posted on Monday, coinciding with the US Treasury's unveiling of "Operation Economic Outcast," a sweeping new sanctions campaign targeting Iran's financial networks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, announcing the sanctions push, said Washington was severing the economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian government and the IRGC, warning countries and entities that continued facilitation of Iran's sanctions evasion risked being cut off from the US financial system.

ALSO READ: 'Fully Prepared For Sanctions': Iran Vows Heavy Blows To US Vital Interests, Energy Chokepoints

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control separately sanctioned nearly 60 individuals, entities and vessels linked to Iran's illicit nuclear and missile procurement, cyber operations and oil-revenue networks, alongside new sectoral designations covering digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping.

The coordinated actions come amid a prolonged standoff between Washington and Tehran, with the IRGC accused of orchestrating attacks on US interests and shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials have repeatedly linked the Corps, including its Quds Force, to plots against American personnel abroad, and the reward offer reflects Washington's continuing effort to squeeze the organisation's command structure alongside the broader financial sanctions drive.

ALSO READ: US Launches Economic Onslaught Against Iran, Warns Money-Laundering Enablers Face Dollar System Removal

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