PVR INOX Shares Hit Fresh 52-Week High As Company To Consider Buyback On August 31

PVR INOX Share Price Today: PVR INOX shares surged on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 52-week high, after the multiplex chain announced that its Board of Directors will consider a proposal to buy back equity shares on August 31, 2026.

The stock gained as much as 4.19% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,283 per share on the BSE. At 9:25 am, PVR INOX shares were trading 3.94% higher at Rs 279.80, while the BSE Sensex was down 0.08% at 77,308.

PVR INOX Ltd. said in an exchange filing that its Board is scheduled to meet on August 31 to consider and approve a proposal for the buyback of the company's equity shares, each having a face value of Rs 10, along with related matters.

ALSO READ: PVR INOX To Consider Share Buyback On August 31 — Key Details Inside

The company said the outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges shortly after the meeting concludes, in line with applicable Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Regulations.

PVR INOX Buyback: What Investors Need To Know

PVR INOX has not yet disclosed the buyback size, price, number of shares or other terms of the proposed transaction. These details are expected to be announced after the Board considers the proposal on August 31.

The company has also said that its trading window will remain closed from August 25 to September 2, 2026, both days inclusive, for designated persons and their immediate relatives, in accordance with insider trading regulations and its code of conduct.

The proposed buyback will be closely watched by investors, with the buyback price, size and number of shares likely to be key details when the Board takes up the proposal.

About PVR INOX

PVR INOX is India's largest multiplex cinema chain, formed in 2023 following the merger of PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure. The company operates over 1,700 screens across India and Sri Lanka, with businesses spanning premium cinema formats, movie distribution and food and beverage.

ALSO READ: Jefferies Spots A New Growth Trigger For Max Healthcare, Fortis, Medanta In Delhi's 2047 Master Plan

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.