Dividend Alert: Apar Industries Declares Rs 60/Share Payout After Stock Rallies 20% In A Month

Apar Industries is set to put a proposed dividend of Rs 60 per equity share before shareholders for approval, as the company's stock has gained around 20% over the past month following a strong Q1FY27 performance.

The company has fixed September 14, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the proposed dividend and other corporate actions. The payout represents 600% of the share's face value and relates to the financial year 2025-26.

The company's 37th Annual General Meeting is scheduled for September 21, 2026, at 2:30 pm. The meeting will be conducted through video conferencing and other audio visual means.

Shareholders whose names appear in the company's register of members on the record date will be eligible for the proposed dividend, subject to its approval at the AGM. Any approved dividend will be paid or dispatched within the applicable statutory period.

Also Read: Multibagger Apar Industries Shares Zoom Over 2000% In Five Years - Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Apar Industries' dividend announcement comes after a sharp improvement in its financial performance during the June quarter. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 467 crore in Q1FY27, marking a 77.8% increase from Rs 263 crore recorded in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue from operations also recorded strong growth. Consolidated revenue rose 29.1% year-on-year to Rs 6,591 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 5,104 crore in Q1FY26.

The company's operating performance strengthened further during the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 67.5% year-on-year to Rs 758 crore from Rs 452 crore in the year-ago period.

The strong quarterly numbers have coincided with a significant rise in Apar Industries shares. The stock has advanced around 20% over the past month, adding to its recent momentum.

Also Read: Apar Industries Share Price Drops 19%, Trades At Seven-Month Low After Lacklustre Q3 Earnings

On August 25, the shares closed at Rs 16,992 on the NSE, according to the market data shown. The stock gained 1.72% during the session, or Rs 287, from its previous close of Rs 16,705.

The stock has also traded close to its recent peak. Its 52-week high stands at Rs 18,465, while the 52-week low is Rs 6,801. The company's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 68,330 crore.

With the proposed Rs 60 dividend following a strong earnings quarter and a sharp stock rally, investors will now watch the AGM for shareholder approval and the subsequent payout process.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.