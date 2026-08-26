Eid-e-Milad: Check Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory, Restrictions And Diversions In Mankhurd

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in Mankhurd in view of the Eid-e-Milad procession scheduled for Wednesday, August 26. The restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 10 pm to facilitate the movement of the procession and ensure public safety.

According to the traffic notification, an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 people are expected to participate in the annual procession. Around 100 to 200 two-wheelers and more than 50 large vehicles are also likely to be part of the event, reported NDTV.

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The movement of heavy vehicles, except BEST buses and vehicles associated with the procession, will be prohibited in both directions of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T-Junction. Light motor vehicles using the road will be required to take the flyover.

The traffic police have also declared strict no-parking restrictions on both sides of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T-Junction. No-parking rules will also apply along Madhukar Kadam Marg and P.L. Lokhande Marg.

As part of the traffic management plan, heavy vehicles heading towards Vashi from Chheda Nagar Junction will be diverted via the Eastern Express Highway towards Umarshi Bappa Junction and then onto VN Purav Marg.

Similarly, heavy vehicles travelling from Sion-Panvel Road towards Ghatkopar and Vikhroli will be diverted from Mankhurd T-Junction via VN Purav Marg towards Umarshi Bappa Junction.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, follow traffic police instructions and use alternate routes to avoid delays during the procession.

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A traffic diversion is in effect for Ghatkopar-bound heavy vehicles approaching Kamani Junction from Sunder Baug or Bail Bazar. Vehicles will be redirected at Naupada Junction in Kurla (West) toward Kurla Depot Junction to join the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge. An alternate route is also open via Kirol Road and Vidyavihar, as per Mid-Day.

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