OpenAI Data Center Executive Chris Malone Departs The AI Startup

An OpenAI executive helping to oversee the AI developer's data center buildout, Chris Malone, has left the company. Malone, who had joined as OpenAI's head of data centers, is no longer with the company, an OpenAI spokesperson said.

“Earlier this year, we reorganised our infrastructure organization to support the scale and pace of our work. We have a strong, deeply experienced data center team in place, with clear leadership and the technical expertise to execute our plans,” the spokesperson added.

Malone's exit adds to a series of executive shuffles and departures at the ChatGPT maker in recent months. Longtime executive Brad Lightcap announced plans earlier this month to exit the company for a new project. Fidji Simo, who oversaw much of OpenAI's core business, stepped down last month after taking a medical leave. And Kevin Weil, the startup's former product chief, left in April.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Malone's departure earlier, noting that OpenAI has recently made leadership changes within its infrastructure team, appointing a chief technology officer to lead computing capacity. OpenAI is reviving some data center initiatives, namely projects that would involve leasing entire facilities, and others are leading that effort in Malone's place, the Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

Malone didn't immediately respond to a message sent on LinkedIn.

Two weeks ago, OpenAI named its second new chief revenue officer in less than a year, bringing on Dali Rajic, president and chief operating officer of Alphabet Inc.-owned Wiz. Rajic succeeds Denise Dresser, the former chief executive officer of Slack, who was hired for the CRO role at OpenAI in December.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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