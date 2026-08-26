Gaja Alternative IPO Listing Today: Shares Expected To Debut At Rs 178.5, GMP Signals 11.56% Gain

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP today was at Rs 18.5. This implies an estimated listing gain of 11.56% over the upper price band.of Rs 160. The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 26, 2026.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 18.5 and the upper price band of Rs 160, the estimated Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO listing price is Rs 178.5 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 11.56% over the issue price.

Note: GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not represent official exchange data. It is based on market speculation and may change before listing.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaja Alternative Asset Management was oversubscribed 31.33 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 21, 2026.

The IPO received bids for 79,35,60,351 shares against 2,53,28,946 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 43.58 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 62.35 times. Retail investors booked their quota 11.04 times.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 24, 2026. Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 26, 2026.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Details

The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO comprised:

Fresh issue: 2.81 crore equity shares worth Rs 450 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 62.5 lakh equity shares worth Rs 100 crore.

The total issue size stands at Rs 550 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 152-Rs 160 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 93 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding sponsor commitments for existing and proposed funds.

General corporate purposes.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management Business

Incorporated in April 1999, Gaja Alternative Asset Management is an independent alternative asset management firm focused on managing and advising India-focused funds.



The company's investment strategy centres on mid-market opportunities across sectors such as education, energy and environment, financial services, consumer products, and digital technology.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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