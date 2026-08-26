Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gujarat Energy Share Price Falls After Double Downgrade By Morgan Stanley — Do You Own?

Higher exposure to spot LNG, increasing competition from alternative fuels and low utilisation of downstream gas assets could weigh on the outlook.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gujarat Energy Share Price Falls After Double Downgrade By Morgan Stanley — Do You Own?
Source: NDTV

Gujarat Energy Ltd shares fell in early trade on Wednesday after Morgan Staley downgraded the company's rating to Underweight from Overweight, also sharply cutting its target price to Rs 246 from Rs 523.

Shares of Gujarat Energy fell as much as 1.23% to Rs 253.25 apiece, after opening in the green.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The brokerage said the integration expands Gujarat Gas' scale and earnings base, but flagged several concerns. Higher exposure to spot LNG, increasing competition from alternative fuels and low utilisation of downstream gas assets could weigh on the outlook.

Morgan Stanley expects global LNG markets to remain tight in H2CY26, keeping gas costs elevated. This is a concern for Gujarat Gas' core retail gas business, which remains exposed to costlier LNG even as alternative fuels become increasingly competitive.

The brokerage also noted that downstream assets remain underutilised, limiting the benefits from the expanded scale.

Given these pressures, Morgan Stanley prefers refiners over Gujarat Gas, arguing that the current risk-reward remains unattractive despite the stock's low valuation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Walmart to Offer Tap-to-Pay With Cards, Phones and Smartwatches

Walmart to Offer Tap-to-Pay With Cards, Phones and Smartwatches

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com