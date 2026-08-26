Who Is Darline Graham? Lindsey Graham’s Sister Wins South Carolina GOP Senate Runoff

Darline Graham, the younger sister of late Senator Lindsey Graham, has won the Republican runoff for South Carolina's Senate seat, defeating Representative Ralph Norman and securing the party's nomination for the November election.

Graham's victory, projected by Reuters on Tuesday, came with the backing of President Donald Trump, who publicly encouraged her to run after her brother's death. She will now face Democrat Annie Andrews in November for a full six year Senate term, with Republicans favoured to retain the seat.

Who Is Darline Graham?

Graham was born Darlene Lettie Graham in Central, South Carolina, in June 1964. She was still a child when her parents passed away within about a year of each other. Lindsey Graham, her older brother, became her legal guardian and arranged for her to live with relatives.

She later married Larry Nordone and settled in Lexington, South Carolina, where she raised two children.

ALSO READ: Trump's New Midterm Pitch To Voters: Pretend I'm On Ballot

Unlike her brother, Graham had never held elected office before being appointed to fill his Senate seat after his death in July. She had, however, spent decades working in South Carolina, most recently as a commissioner on the South Carolina Commission for the Blind.

That lack of political experience became one of the biggest talking points of the Republican race.

Why Darline Graham's Experience Became An Issue

Graham presented herself as someone who understood South Carolina but was not a career politician. During the campaign, she described herself as “a problem solver, a critical thinker, and a leader.”

But her limited experience in national politics came under scrutiny during a recent debate. Asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea, Graham acknowledged that she was “not that informed on national security.”

She later said, “I'm not a polished politician,” while stressing her support for the military.

Norman, a 73-year-old real estate developer who has represented South Carolina in the House since 2017, used the contrast to portray himself as the more experienced candidate. He called Graham an “unknown candidate” during the campaign.

How Trump Helped Graham's Campaign

Trump's backing proved important in a closely watched Republican contest. He campaigned for Graham in South Carolina last week and held a tele-rally for her on Monday.

Trump has said he personally encouraged her to enter the race.

“I said, 'Darline, you gotta do it,'” Trump said. “Because everyone loves her, everyone respects her…”

After her victory, Graham thanked Trump and said his support had been crucial to her campaign.

What Happens Next?

Graham will now head into the November election against Democrat Annie Andrews, who won her party's primary in June.

Her victory also puts her in line to become the first woman to represent South Carolina in the US Senate, according to the information provided.

Republicans are expected to have the advantage in November given South Carolina's voting history. But Graham will enter the general election with questions about her limited experience in national politics, particularly on foreign policy.

For now, though, the Republican primary has given South Carolina a new political figure, one whose Senate bid began with an unusual personal connection to the man whose seat she is seeking to keep.

ALSO READ: 100% Tariffs On India? 'Leaders Will Work It Out', Says Trump Aide On Russian Oil Bill

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.