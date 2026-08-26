Stock Picks Today: Federal Bank, Cyient, Varun Beverages, Urban Company, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have spotlighted opportunities in bank, IT, online services, FMCG and airport infrastructure with fresh recommendations on Federal Bank, Cyient DLM, Varun Beverages, Urban Company, GMR Airports, while offering broader perspectives on credit cards, financials, ports and QSR sector.
Citi on Federal Bank
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 360
- Federal Bank and Jana, clarified no material event or information that requires disclosure, though stated it evaluates various opportunities in the ordinary course of business
- Jana can potentially accrete 14%/11% to FB's advances/deposits; meaningful funding cost arbitrage
- Granular, high-yielding PSL compliant secured franchise complements
- Potentially offers Federal Bank geographic reach into underpenetrated markets
- Federal Bank's stock reacted negatively as the market perceives risks in any such transaction
MS on Cyient
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 820
- Execution remains key to medium-term aspirations
- Cyient laid out plans for increasing annuity-based revenue, leading to higher predictability in the business
- A large addressable market can open up for a company willing to own outcomes rather than sell capacity
- Like the changes being talked about and initiatives being taken to transform the business
- Think these are steps in the right direction
- Benefits of such changes, however, could be more medium-term
- Not baking in any material near-term change in the business outlook
- Wait for management execution to come along the stated lines before turning constructive on the stock.
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MS on Varun Beverages
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 557
- Announcement on the alcobev subsidiary is in continuation with the management commentary on the opportunity for expansion into RTD & Alcoholic Beverages
- Await clarity and details on the company's plans in this connection
Jefferies on GMR Airports
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 135
- AERA has approved GMR Hyd Airport's FY27-31 tariff order
- Aero tariffs of Rs 540-630 through FY29, broadly in line with ests & flat/higher vs FY25-26 levels
- AERA's new Incremental ARR framework defers tariff recovery on large capex until commissioning
- Hyd Airport expands capacity from 34mn to 60mn pax, related tariff upside shifts to FY30-31 and will be linked to execution timelines
- Recovery mechanism remains intact; only recovery timing changes.
BofA on Urban Company
- Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral; TP at Rs 155
- Down to Underperform after recent rally
- Competition remains intense for InstaHelp
- Sharp 30% rally since Q1 results; Valuation expensive
- Core biz momentum strong; we are ahead of consensus
- InstaHelp: Peak competition not behind; losses are high.
Jefferies on Ports
- Adani Ports – Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2160
- Gujarat Pipavav – Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 131
- Encouraging Signals on Concession Extension; Economics Hold the Key
- Media reports that the Gujarat government intends to roll over port concessions for Gujarat Pipavav and Adani Ports' key ports
- Await the final terms, the article states that extensions will be granted based on the Port operator's response to stated tariff slabs and investment commitments
- Believe this removes a major overhang and lends growth visibility for the operators
- Pipavav- Extension removes overhang but priced in
- Adani Ports – extensions improves visibility for key Ports.
MS on Credit Card Data
- Monthly industry spends growth has largely been decelerating
- 22.5% YoY (Mar-25) → 8.9% (Mar-26) → 7.4% YoY (Jul-26)
- SBI Card and HDFC gained most in monthly spends market share
- ICICI and IndusInd ceded the most
- Jul-26 growth in industry Cards-in-force (CIF) of 10% YoY grew faster than spends growth of 7%
- Jul-26 card usage (spends per card) declined (-2.4% YoY) - a trend observed for the past 10 months now
- Transactions growth remains strong (also 10-month trend)
- Outstripping spends growth and confirming a shift to smaller, more frequent swipes.
Jefferies on Credit Card
- July 2026 Card data: Spending growth moderates
- SBI Cards' spend share eases
- Industry card growth improves
- Spending per card moderates sequentially
- Credit card share of retail digital spend (ex NEFT) steady MoM.
Bernstein on Financials
- PVBs vs. PSBs–Convergence is underway; PVB outperformance remains distant
- Growth - The PVB comeback gathers pace
- Margins: PSB resilience on display
- Asset quality remains pristine; ECL is the key medium-term risk for PSBs
- Profitability: PSBs marginally ahead
- Expect convergence in growth rather than a sharp reversal.
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Macquarie on QSR
- Jubilant Food – Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 520 from Rs 375
- Devyani – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 190 from Rs 130
- Westlife – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 730 from Rs 520
- Sapphire – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 300 from Rs 200
- Constructive outlook
- Channel checks point to Q2 SSSG ahead of Q1
- See demand recovery seen over last 2 quarters
- See continued EPS volatility from Domino's Turkey, India LFL recovery and constructive outlook for Popeye's
- See dine-in led demand recovery & operating leverage gains driving 20%+ FY26-29E Ebitda CAGR across the space
- Prefer Devyani/Sapphire and Westlife in the space given the strength of the KFC and McDonald's formats
- See a tailwind to Devyani EPS from a potential turnaround in Pizza Hut format post merger of Yum franchisees
- Devyani/ Sapphire > Westlife > Jubilant.
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