Stock Picks Today: Federal Bank, Cyient, Varun Beverages, Urban Company, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have spotlighted opportunities in bank, IT, online services, FMCG and airport infrastructure with fresh recommendations on Federal Bank, Cyient DLM, Varun Beverages, Urban Company, GMR Airports, while offering broader perspectives on credit cards, financials, ports and QSR sector.

Citi on Federal Bank

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 360

Federal Bank and Jana, clarified no material event or information that requires disclosure, though stated it evaluates various opportunities in the ordinary course of business

Jana can potentially accrete 14%/11% to FB's advances/deposits; meaningful funding cost arbitrage

Granular, high-yielding PSL compliant secured franchise complements

Potentially offers Federal Bank geographic reach into underpenetrated markets

Federal Bank's stock reacted negatively as the market perceives risks in any such transaction

MS on Cyient

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 820

Execution remains key to medium-term aspirations

Cyient laid out plans for increasing annuity-based revenue, leading to higher predictability in the business

A large addressable market can open up for a company willing to own outcomes rather than sell capacity

Like the changes being talked about and initiatives being taken to transform the business

Think these are steps in the right direction

Benefits of such changes, however, could be more medium-term

Not baking in any material near-term change in the business outlook

Wait for management execution to come along the stated lines before turning constructive on the stock.

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MS on Varun Beverages

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 557

Announcement on the alcobev subsidiary is in continuation with the management commentary on the opportunity for expansion into RTD & Alcoholic Beverages

Await clarity and details on the company's plans in this connection

Jefferies on GMR Airports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 135

AERA has approved GMR Hyd Airport's FY27-31 tariff order

Aero tariffs of Rs 540-630 through FY29, broadly in line with ests & flat/higher vs FY25-26 levels

AERA's new Incremental ARR framework defers tariff recovery on large capex until commissioning

Hyd Airport expands capacity from 34mn to 60mn pax, related tariff upside shifts to FY30-31 and will be linked to execution timelines

Recovery mechanism remains intact; only recovery timing changes.

BofA on Urban Company

Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral; TP at Rs 155

Down to Underperform after recent rally

Competition remains intense for InstaHelp

Sharp 30% rally since Q1 results; Valuation expensive

Core biz momentum strong; we are ahead of consensus

InstaHelp: Peak competition not behind; losses are high.

Jefferies on Ports

Adani Ports – Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2160

Gujarat Pipavav – Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 131

Encouraging Signals on Concession Extension; Economics Hold the Key

Media reports that the Gujarat government intends to roll over port concessions for Gujarat Pipavav and Adani Ports' key ports

Await the final terms, the article states that extensions will be granted based on the Port operator's response to stated tariff slabs and investment commitments

Believe this removes a major overhang and lends growth visibility for the operators

Pipavav- Extension removes overhang but priced in

Adani Ports – extensions improves visibility for key Ports.

MS on Credit Card Data

Monthly industry spends growth has largely been decelerating

22.5% YoY (Mar-25) → 8.9% (Mar-26) → 7.4% YoY (Jul-26)

SBI Card and HDFC gained most in monthly spends market share

ICICI and IndusInd ceded the most

Jul-26 growth in industry Cards-in-force (CIF) of 10% YoY grew faster than spends growth of 7%

Jul-26 card usage (spends per card) declined (-2.4% YoY) - a trend observed for the past 10 months now

Transactions growth remains strong (also 10-month trend)

Outstripping spends growth and confirming a shift to smaller, more frequent swipes.

Jefferies on Credit Card

July 2026 Card data: Spending growth moderates

SBI Cards' spend share eases

Industry card growth improves

Spending per card moderates sequentially

Credit card share of retail digital spend (ex NEFT) steady MoM.

Bernstein on Financials

PVBs vs. PSBs–Convergence is underway; PVB outperformance remains distant

Growth - The PVB comeback gathers pace

Margins: PSB resilience on display

Asset quality remains pristine; ECL is the key medium-term risk for PSBs

Profitability: PSBs marginally ahead

Expect convergence in growth rather than a sharp reversal.

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Macquarie on QSR

Jubilant Food – Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 520 from Rs 375

Devyani – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 190 from Rs 130

Westlife – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 730 from Rs 520

Sapphire – Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 300 from Rs 200

Constructive outlook

Channel checks point to Q2 SSSG ahead of Q1

See demand recovery seen over last 2 quarters

See continued EPS volatility from Domino's Turkey, India LFL recovery and constructive outlook for Popeye's

See dine-in led demand recovery & operating leverage gains driving 20%+ FY26-29E Ebitda CAGR across the space

Prefer Devyani/Sapphire and Westlife in the space given the strength of the KFC and McDonald's formats

See a tailwind to Devyani EPS from a potential turnaround in Pizza Hut format post merger of Yum franchisees

Devyani/ Sapphire > Westlife > Jubilant.

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