Five Stocks To Buy: City Union Bank, HDFC Life, TVS Motor And More | Aug 26

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session on Monday, focusing on the financial and auto sectors.

Top picks include HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., and TVS Motor Company Ltd. along with two others.

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

City Union Bank (CMP: Rs 222)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One recommended buying CUB shares at Rs 218. His price target of Rs 230, implies an up to 5.50% upside for the stock. However, he advised traders to book their losses at Rs 210.

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HDFC Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 546.70)

Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP at JM Financial, has a 'buy' call on HDFC Life. He has set targets of Rs 557 and Rs 572 implying upsides of 1.88% and 4.63% from the CMP, respectively. Bhagwat advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 535.

Lodha Developers (CMP: Rs 1,281.10)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has a 'buy' call on Lodha. He has set a target price of Rs 1,346, implying an upside of 5.07%. Rajani has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,215.

TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 4,420)

Krishan from Angel One recommended a buying TVS at Rs 4,400 and has set a target price of Rs 4,550, implying an upside of 3.41%. Krishan has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 4,300.

IFCI (CMP: Rs 83.30)

Vinay Rajani from HDFC Securities, has a 'buy' call on IFCI. He has set a target price of Rs 92, implying an upside of 10.44%. Rajani has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 78.80.

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