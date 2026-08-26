Cyient Stock: JPMorgan Sees Transformation, Morgan Stanley Waits for Execution

Cyient's investor day has sharpened the company's transformation narrative, but brokerages remain divided on how quickly that strategy can translate into earnings.

JPMorgan sees FY27 as a year of transformation and FY28 as the year to scale, while Morgan Stanley believes the initiatives are moving in the right direction but wants to see execution before turning constructive on the stock.

Cyient Investor Day: Transformation Story Gains Clarity

Cyient is attempting to shift its business towards more predictable, annuity-based revenue while expanding its addressable market beyond traditional engineering research and development services. The company has also laid out a three-year roadmap, with FY26 focused on stabilisation, FY27 on transformation and FY28 on scaling up.

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Morgan Stanley said the changes outlined by Cyient are directionally positive, particularly the push towards annuity-based revenue and an outcome-led business model. The brokerage believes this could improve the predictability of the business and open up a considerably larger addressable market.

However, the brokerage remains cautious on the near-term outlook.

“Execution remains key to medium-term aspirations,” Morgan Stanley said, maintaining its 'Underweight' rating and a target price of Rs 820.

The brokerage believes the benefits of Cyient's strategic initiatives are likely to be more medium-term in nature and is not factoring in any material near-term improvement in the business outlook. It wants to see management execute on the strategy before becoming more constructive on the stock.

JPMorgan Sees FY27 As ‘Year Of Transformation'

JPMorgan takes a more constructive view of Cyient's transformation plans. The brokerage maintained its 'Overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 1,050, saying the company is focused on driving more predictable and profitable growth.

According to JPMorgan, Cyient's strategic focus has already yielded some success, although more work remains. The brokerage expects FY27 to be the year of transformation and FY28 the year to scale.

Management's medium- to long-term ambition is to deliver industry-leading growth alongside 16%+ EBIT margins. JPMorgan said key indicators of whether Cyient is progressing towards these goals will include double-digit growth in order inflows, particularly large deals, and a steady expansion in margins towards 15%.

Cyient Broadens Addressable Market To $2.4–3.2 Trillion

A key part of Cyient's investor-day pitch was the expansion of its total addressable market. The company estimates that its opportunity could rise to $2.4–3.2 trillion, compared with around $100 billion in traditional engineering R&D, by expanding into the full engineering lifecycle.

Morgan Stanley said the larger addressable market could create a major opportunity for Cyient if the company succeeds in moving towards an outcome-led model rather than simply selling capacity.

The company is targeting 15%+ EBIT margins, double-digit order-intake growth and revenue growth ahead of peers by FY28–29. By FY31, Cyient aims to deliver industry-leading growth with a 16% EBIT margin.

Cyient Semiconductors Adds Another Growth Leg

Cyient Semiconductors has also laid out its first standalone targets, including an ambition to grow revenue nearly fourfold by FY31. The business is targeting a 40% gross margin and more than 20% EBIT margin over the longer term.

The company aims to become India's largest custom power semiconductor company. The acquisition of Kinetic Technologies is expected to strengthen its power semiconductor portfolio, while TAO Digital adds generative AI and cloud-native engineering capabilities to Cyient's digital engineering and technology business.

Cyient has also launched CyiNGINE, its proprietary engineering intelligence platform, aimed at helping clients deploy AI at scale.

Cyient Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue And EBIT Rise

The investor-day strategy comes against the backdrop of a stronger first quarter. Cyient's net profit rose 90% sequentially to Rs 104 crore, while revenue increased 7.7% QoQ to Rs 2,076 crore.

At the operating front, EBIT rose 20.1% QoQ to Rs 187 crore, with the EBIT margin improving to 9% from 8.1%. Other income, however, declined to Rs 7 crore from Rs 27 crore.

ALSO READ: Cyient Q1 Results: Profit Soars 90% After One-Time Hit In Last Quarter; Revenue Up 8%



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