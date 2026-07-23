Cyient Q1 Results: Profit Soars 90% After One-Time Hit In Last Quarter; Revenue Up 8%

Cyient Ltd., saw a 90% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 104 crore, according to financial results data for the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The previous quarter's profit was Rs 54.8 crore.

The revenue saw a 7.7% rise to Rs 2,076 crore compared to the preceding quarter's Rs 1,927 crore. The Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) saw a 20.1% increase to Rs 187 crore from Rs 156 crore in the prior quarter. The Ebit margin expaned to 9% sequentially from 8.1%. The company's other income declined to Rs 7 crore, from Rs 27 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The company's fourth quarter of financial year 2026 included a one-time loss of Rs 71 crore.

Cyient Q1 Results (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit rose 90% to Rs. 104 crore versus Rs. 54.8 crore.

Revenue rose 7.7% to Rs. 2,076 crore versus Rs. 1,927 crore.

Ebit rose 20.1% to Rs. 187 crore versus Rs. 156 crore.

Ebit margin stood at 9% versus 8.1%.

Other income fell to Rs. 7 crore versus Rs. 27 crore.

Q4 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs. 71 crore.

Cyient Stock Price Movement

Cyient's share price saw a 1.50% decline to Rs 830.65, at the end of the day's trade, in comparison to a 0.53% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 845.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 843.30. During today's trading session, Cyient Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 827.35 to Rs 848.45.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 750.30 and a high of Rs 1,301.70. On the performance front, Cyient Ltd. share price is down 35.12% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Cyient Ltd. is Rs 13,804.72 crore, with a P/E ratio of 13.63.

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