Delhi Police Chief Granted Detention Powers Under NSA Amid CJP Protest? Here Is The Truth Amid Viral Claims

Delhi Police on Wednesday issued an official clarification dismissing social media claims that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, was granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests.

In a statement shared on its official X handle, the police said misleading information was being circulated claiming that the powers were granted in connection with the protests.

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"It has come to notice that misleading information is being circulated on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests," the statement said.

Clarifying the matter, Delhi Police said the order being referred to is a routine quarterly extension of powers under the National Security Act, which is renewed every three months as part of the standard administrative process.

According to the statement, the current renewal order was issued on July 7, 2026, for the period from July 19 to Oct. 18, well before the commencement of the CJP protests.

"No special request or order was initiated in connection with the recent events," the statement added.

The police further said the renewal is a standard administrative procedure and "should not be construed as being linked to the ongoing protests."

"The claims circulating on social media are misleading and are based on a misinterpretation of the routine renewal order," the statement added.

Delhi Police also urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information.

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"Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate unverified information and to rely only on official sources for authentic updates," the statement concluded.

In a separate post clarifying, Delhi Police reiterated that the routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests and urged people to avoid sharing misinformation.

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