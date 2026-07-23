PVR INOX Returns To Profit In Q1; Sees Momentum From 'The Odyssey', Bets On Strong Content Pipeline

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.5 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 54.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,622 crore from Rs 1,450 crore.

Operating performance also improved significantly, with EBITDA rising 31% to Rs 529 crore from Rs 404 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded to 32.6%from 27.9%, reflecting better operational leverage. Other income stood at Rs 26 crore, compared with Rs 32 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ | PVR INOX Q1 Results: Share Price Jumps 5% As Multiplex Operator Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 12% YoY

According to analysts, PVR INOX has generated an estimated Rs 44-56 crore from The Odyssey at the India box office so far, with the film expected to contribute more meaningfully to the company's Q2 FY27 earnings.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Sanjiv Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX, said the film recorded more than one million admissions during its opening weekend, underscoring continued consumer appetite for large-format theatrical experiences.

Premium formats such as IMAX and other large-screen offerings witnessed the highest occupancy levels during the opening weekend. Strong audience demand prompted the company to schedule early morning, late-night and additional shows across several locations.

Bijli said the performance reaffirms that moviegoers continue to prefer theatres for large-scale, event-driven films, particularly those offering an immersive viewing experience.

Looking ahead, PVR INOX remains optimistic about its content slate and is seeing encouraging advance interest for upcoming releases including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jana Nayagan, The India Story, and Attack on Titan: The Movie - The Last Attack.

ALSO READ | PVR INOX Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch, Share Price Performance

The company also highlighted evolving audience trends, noting that Hollywood blockbusters continue to attract strong footfalls, while Indian cinema remains a key demand driver across markets. At the same time, anime is emerging as a fast-growing category drawing audiences across multiple age groups and expanding its appeal in India.

With a robust lineup of theatrical releases and sustained demand for premium cinema experiences, PVR INOX expects the momentum to continue into the coming quarters.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.