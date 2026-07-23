PVR INOX Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch, Share Price Performance

PVR INOX, India's largest multiplex operator, will announce its Q1FY27 results on July 23. Investors will closely watch box office collections, occupancy levels, advertising revenue and management commentary on the upcoming festive release slate.

Here's everything you need to know about PVR INOX's Q1FY27 results schedule.

PVR INOX Q1 Results: Date, Time And Dividend Details

In an exchange filing dated July 16, PVR INOX said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 23 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company has not announced a specific time for the results. They are typically expected before or after market hours.

The filing did not include any information about the declaration of a dividend.

PVR INOX Q1 Results: Earnings Call

PVR INOX's management will participate in an earnings call on July 24 from 3 p.m. IST to discuss the Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Universal Access

+91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045

Toll Free Numbers

Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448, UK: 08081011573, USA: 18667462133

What To Watch In PVR INOX's Q1FY27 Results

Box office performance driven by releases such as Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, Raid 2 and Hollywood titles.

Average ticket price (ATP) and spending per head (SPH).

Occupancy levels across multiplexes.

Food & beverage revenue growth.

Advertising income recovery.

Management commentary on the upcoming festive release slate.

PVR INOX Share Price History

Shares of PVR INOX have declined over the past five trading sessions but remain higher over the one-month and six-month periods.

It has fallen around 1.5% in the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has gained around 5%-7%, while it has risen around 5%-6% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is largely flat to marginally negative, while over the past one year it has declined around 2%-3%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,249.70 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 30, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 907.40 apiece on March 30, 2026.

PVR INOX Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

As per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY27.

PVR INOX Q4FY26 Results

Strong theatrical releases and improved occupancy helped the company return to profitability during the March quarter.

PVR INOX reported a 25.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1,547.30 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,229.90 crore in Q4FY25. It saw a 248.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 186.40 crore in Q4FY26 from a net loss of Rs 125.30 crore in Q4FY25.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.