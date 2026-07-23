HEG Share Price Jumps 4% After Q1 Profit Rises 17%, Margins Improve

HEG Ltd. shares rose about 4% in early trade on Thursday after the graphite electrode maker reported a double-digit rise in profit for the June quarter, driven by higher revenue and a sharp improvement in operating margins.

HEG Ltd.'s shares were trading near Rs 621 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 598.8.

Investors are also tracking the company's proposed restructuring, strategic repositioning, upcoming earnings conference call on Q1 FY 27, and the upcoming AGM.

Profit, Revenue Grow In Q1

HEG reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 122 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up 16.7% from Rs 105 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 11.1% year-on-year to Rs 681 crore, compared with Rs 613 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating performance improved at a faster pace than revenue, with Ebitda rising 42.5% to Rs 151 crore from Rs 106 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 22.1% from 17.2% a year ago.

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Strategic Shift Towards Advanced Materials

Alongside the earnings announcement, HEG said it has applied to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to reserve the name HEG Advanced Materials Ltd. Management said the proposed name better reflects the company's long-term strategy focused on advanced manufacturing, specialised capabilities and value-added materials.

AGM, Dividend Record Date

The company scheduled its 54th AGM to be held on 29 July 2026 through video conferencing. Also, intimated that the final dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM, if approved by the board, for which the record date was 22 July.

The company has its earnings conference call fixed on Friday, 24 July 2026 to discuss the June quarter's financial performance.

13.8% up in a Year

Shares of HEG Ltd. have been in focus for over a year now. During this period, the stock gained over 13.8% while the broader market index Nifty 500 was down 1.5%.

In the past month itself, the stock gained over 15.64%, including today's rally.

The stock has been trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 51.5x, with a market cap of Rs 11,873.9 crore as of Wednesday, 22 July.

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