Cipla Q1 Results: Profit Falls 39%, Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts

Cipla's June-quarter earnings missed analyst estimates on profit, operating profit and margin, while revenue was broadly in line with expectations.

Consolidated net profit declined 39.2% year on year to Rs 789 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 1,298 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to its notification to the exchanges on Thursday. The figure was below the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 840 crore. Revenue increased 2.3% to Rs 7,119 crore from Rs 6,957 crore a year earlier, broadly in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 7,131 crore.

The announcement sent the pharmaceutical shares sliding by as much as 2.7% to Rs 1,376, while the Benchmark NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.3%.

Cipla Q1 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs 7,119 crore versus Rs 6,957 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 7,131 crore)

Ebitda down 33% to Rs 1,192 crore versus Rs 1,778 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,269 crore)

Margin at 16.7% versus 25.6%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 17.8%)

Net profit down 39.2% to Rs 789 crore versus Rs 1,298 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 840 crore)

The company has also begun reporting its business as a single operating segment — pharmaceutical and related products — following a reassessment after a change in the chief operating decision maker. Comparative figures have been restated accordingly.

Separately, the drugmaker said its proposed merger with wholly owned subsidiary Inzpera Healthsciences Ltd. is awaiting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal.

Cipla also said it has, with effect from April 1, 2026, begun presenting certain marketing and promotional expenses as a reduction from revenue instead of under other expenses. The company said the change is only in presentation and has no impact on profit, earnings per share, equity or cash flows.

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