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Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Result: Net Profit Up 26%, Revenue Surges 19% To Rs 3,727 Crore

Vishal Mega Mart's net profit jumped 25.6% to Rs 259 crore in the April to June quarter.

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Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Result: Net Profit Up 26%, Revenue Surges 19% To Rs 3,727 Crore
Photo Source: Vishal Mega Mart/Facebook

Vishal Mega Mart declared first quarter earnings for the fiscal 2027 on Thursday, July 23. The hypermarket and retail chain's consolidated net profit jumped 25.6% to Rs 259 crore in the quarter from Rs 206 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company informed in an exchange filing.

Revenue rose 18.7% to Rs 3,727 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 3,140 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA  surged 18.6% to Rs 545 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 459 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin remained flat at 14.6% on an year on year basis. Additionally, Vishal Mega Mart has approved capping aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99%.

Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Results Highlights  - Cons, YoY

  • Net profit up 25.6% at Rs 259 crore vs Rs 206 crore
  • Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 3,727 crore vs Rs 3,140 crore
  • EBITDA up 18.6% at Rs 545 crore vs Rs 459 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 14.6% vs 14.6% YoY
  • Board approved capping aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99%.

 

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