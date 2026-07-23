iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price Difference May Exceed Rs 20,000

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 2026 launch event, introducing a series of hardware upgrades while retaining a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Although the overall appearance is likely to remain largely unchanged, the new flagship is expected to bring improvements in performance, battery life, camera technology and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a new Dark Cherry colour option, replacing the Cosmic Orange finish available on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple is also expected to continue using a premium aluminium frame instead of returning to titanium, according to Telecom Talk.

Despite the expected price increase of around Rs 28,600, buyers willing to wait may benefit from the newer chipset, improved AI capabilities, better battery life and enhanced camera performance.

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Driven by the expected price increase, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to start at Rs 1,74,500 and max out at Rs 2,54,500 for the 2TB model, a notable jump from the iPhone 17 Pro Max's pricing structure of Rs 1,45,900 to Rs 2,25,900.

Both smartphones are likely to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and Ceramic Shield 2 protection, reported PhoneArena. However, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may introduce an upgraded LTPO+ display for improved power efficiency.

The biggest upgrade is expected under the hood. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by the A19 Pro chip built on TSMC's 3nm process, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to debut Apple's A20 Pro processor based on TSMC's 2nm technology, offering faster performance, improved power efficiency and enhanced on-device Apple Intelligence features. It is also expected to feature Apple's custom C2 5G modem with improved connectivity and satellite support.

Feature iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 18 Pro Max (Expected) Processor A19 Pro (3nm) A20 Pro (2nm) Display 6.9-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz 6.9-inch LTPO+ OLED, 120Hz Rear Camera 48MP triple camera 48MP triple camera with Sony IMX905 sensor and variable aperture Battery 5,088mAh 5,425mAh 5G Modem Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 Apple C2 modem Storage Up to 1TB Up to 2TB Starting Price ₹1,45,900 Around ₹1,74,500

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to feature a larger battery, upgraded camera hardware with a Sony IMX905 sensor and variable aperture, and support for up to 2TB of internal storage.

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