Coromandel International Q1 Result: Net Profit Drops 24% YoY; Revenue Climbs 16%

Chemical company Coromandel International reported a mixed performance for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1Fy27).

The company's net profit declined 23.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 382 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 502 crore in the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26).

Topline, also known as revenue, however, rose 15.9% YoY to Rs 8,165 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 7,042 crore in the year-ago period.

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Operating performance remained under pressure, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipping 3.3% to Rs 756 crore from Rs 782 crore.

Consequently, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 9.3%, down from 11.1% a year ago.

Seperately, the board approved the conversion of loans worth about Rs 108 crore into equity shares of Coromandel Chemicals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The equity shares will be issued at Rs 39.95 apiece, including premium.

The board also approved the restructuring of loans amounting to $9.70 million extended to Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation S.A. (BMCC), a step-down subsidiary held through Coromandel Chemicals Ltd. The loans will be converted into equity, preference shares with optionality, or such other instruments as may be mutually agreed.

Earlier this month, Coromandel International was awarded the Responsible Care Certification by the Indian Chemical Council (ICC), joining a select group of companies globally to receive the recognition. The certification, valid from April 2026 to March 2029, covers all 18 of the company's manufacturing facilities across its Nutrients, Crop Protection Chemicals, Specialty Nutrients and Bio businesses.

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