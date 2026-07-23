Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Farewell Film Begins With Strong Occupancy; Check Earnings

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has made a good start at the Indian box office on its first day. The film has earned Rs 5.12 crore net in India so far. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 6.04 crore, according to the latest live estimates from Sacnilk.

The film is running in 3,068 shows across the country and has recorded an overall 37.8% occupancy. The Tamil version is leading the collections with Rs 5.05 crore and 50% occupancy from 2,061 shows. The Hindi version has collected Rs 0.03 crore from 613 shows, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 0.04 crore across 394 shows.

Strong Advance Booking

The film had already created strong buzz before its release through advance bookings. Jana Nayagan sold 10,05,756 tickets across India in advance, collecting Rs 22.26 crore gross without blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the advance booking total reached Rs 28.25 crore.

Most of the bookings came from the Tamil version, which sold 9,76,134 tickets. The Hindi version sold 7,592 tickets, while the Telugu version sold 22,030 tickets.

Tamil Nadu contributed the highest advance booking collections with Rs 12.27 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 5.96 crore) and Kerala (Rs 2.02 crore). Chennai recorded one of the strongest responses with 92% occupancy in advance bookings. Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy and Vellore also witnessed high demand.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Surpasses Rs 21 Crore With Block Seats

Historic Milestone On BookMyShow

Before release, Jana Nayagan crossed the one million advance ticket mark on BookMyShow, becoming the fifth Tamil film to achieve the milestone.

The achievement also gave Vijay a special record. After Leo and The GOAT, Jana Nayagan became his third film to cross one million advance tickets on the platform.

The biggest jump came during the final hours before release. More than 3.01 lakh tickets were sold between 6 am and 10 pm, with over 71,000 tickets booked in the last two hours alone.

The film has also received a positive response outside India. In the Middle East, Jana Nayagan sold around 33,000 advance tickets, earning nearly $380,000 before its release.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John. With a strong start on its opening day, all eyes are now on how the film performs over its first weekend.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release: Vijay's Fans Dance, Celebrate As Tamil Nadu CM's Film Hits Theatres, Call It A Festival Day

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